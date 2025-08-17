The Green Bay Packers had a pretty mediocre season in 2024. Green Bay did win 11 games, but they lagged behind Detroit and Minnesota the entire year. Now the Packers are hoping to take a big leap forward in 2025. If that is going to happen, they need to eliminate sloppy games like the one they played on Saturday.

Packers rookie Anthony Belton did not have a good game against the Colts on Saturday.

The Packers as a whole were incredibly sloppy on Saturday, but Belton was the worst of the bunch. He slowed down Green Bay's offense in the first half, committing a whopping five penalties.

Green Bay selected Belton in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft. It was a surprising pick at the time, largely because many believed Belton belonged in the third round.

In all likelihood, Belton will make the final roster as the team's backup right tackle.

There is almost no chance that Belton will beat Zach Tom for the starting job. And if injuries pop up, the Packers may be tempted to slide former first-round pick Jordan Morgan over to plug the hole.

Hopefully Belton can learn from his bad game and continue getting better before the regular season.

Entire Packers offense was sloppy during first half against Colts

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur reacts to a penalty call against his team during the second half against the New York Jets at Lambeau Field.
Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images

But Belton was not the only Packers player who struggled on Saturday.

Article Continues Below

The Packers as a team were incredibly undisciplined, especially during the first half.

“Green Bay embodied sloppiness in Saturday's contest,” Nick Shook wrote on NFL.com. “They reached halftime with more penalties (11) than first downs (6), fumbled away possession in the second quarter and despite tallying 167 total yards of offense in the first half, finished with just three points.”

Shook pointed to one drive in the closing minutes of the first half as the best example of Green Bay's sloppiness.

The Packers wiped away a touchdown to tight end Ben Sims with an illegal formation penalty. Sims was then responsible for the same penalty just two plays later.

Green Bay ended up settling for a field goal at the end of the drive, their only points in the half.

Head coach Matt LaFleur will undoubtedly want to see some big improvements during practice this week.

Next up for the Packers is their preseason finale against the Seahawks on August 23rd.

More Green Bay Packers News
Green Bay Packers running back MarShawn Lloyd (32) and Indianapolis Colts cornerback Chris Lammons (38) miss a long pass on Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025, during a game against the Green Bay Packers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Packers’ Matt LaFleur gives cryptic response to MarShawn Lloyd injuryGerard Angelo Samillano ·
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed (11) celebrates his touchdown reception with wide receiver Christian Watson (9) during the second quarter of their game against the Miami Dolphins.
Latest Jayden Reed sighting will fire up Packers fansBenjamin Adducchio ·
Pro Football Hall of Fame-Class of 2025 enshrinee Sterling Sharpe gives his acceptance speech at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Packers great Sterling Sharpe to be honored for HOF induction during marquee gameAlex House ·
A Green Bay Packers logo at the Packer Everywhere Draft Haus at the NFL Draft Experience at Lambeau Field.
Packers to roll out 102-year throwback jerseys vs. PanthersAbdullah Imran ·
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) speaks with quarterback Malik Willis (2) on Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025, at a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts during the Colts’ training camp at Grand Park in Westfield. Packers quarterback Jordan Love eyes cautious NFL preseason return after thumb surgery, using a “different” strategy to protect the injury.
Packers’ Jordan Love teases ‘different’ strategy after thumb surgeryYasmin Edañol ·
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) walks off the field following a 30-10 loss against the New York Jets at Lambeau Field.
Packers’ Jordan Love explains reason for surgery decisionAlex House ·