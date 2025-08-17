The Green Bay Packers had a pretty mediocre season in 2024. Green Bay did win 11 games, but they lagged behind Detroit and Minnesota the entire year. Now the Packers are hoping to take a big leap forward in 2025. If that is going to happen, they need to eliminate sloppy games like the one they played on Saturday.

Packers rookie Anthony Belton did not have a good game against the Colts on Saturday.

The Packers as a whole were incredibly sloppy on Saturday, but Belton was the worst of the bunch. He slowed down Green Bay's offense in the first half, committing a whopping five penalties.

Green Bay selected Belton in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft. It was a surprising pick at the time, largely because many believed Belton belonged in the third round.

In all likelihood, Belton will make the final roster as the team's backup right tackle.

There is almost no chance that Belton will beat Zach Tom for the starting job. And if injuries pop up, the Packers may be tempted to slide former first-round pick Jordan Morgan over to plug the hole.

Hopefully Belton can learn from his bad game and continue getting better before the regular season.

Entire Packers offense was sloppy during first half against Colts

But Belton was not the only Packers player who struggled on Saturday.

Article Continues Below

The Packers as a team were incredibly undisciplined, especially during the first half.

“Green Bay embodied sloppiness in Saturday's contest,” Nick Shook wrote on NFL.com. “They reached halftime with more penalties (11) than first downs (6), fumbled away possession in the second quarter and despite tallying 167 total yards of offense in the first half, finished with just three points.”

Shook pointed to one drive in the closing minutes of the first half as the best example of Green Bay's sloppiness.

The Packers wiped away a touchdown to tight end Ben Sims with an illegal formation penalty. Sims was then responsible for the same penalty just two plays later.

Green Bay ended up settling for a field goal at the end of the drive, their only points in the half.

Head coach Matt LaFleur will undoubtedly want to see some big improvements during practice this week.

Next up for the Packers is their preseason finale against the Seahawks on August 23rd.