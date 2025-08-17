With the report that the Cincinnati Bengals will listen to trade offers regarding Trey Hendrickson, the list of suitors in a potential deal has been revealed. While there has been reportedly a back-and-forth between Hendrickson and the Bengals on contract offers, the situation could head to a point where a split is on the table.

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, three teams have “shown interest” in making a deal for Hendrickson, including the Carolina Panthers, the Cleveland Browns, and the Indianapolis Colts.

“The Panthers, Browns, and Colts are among the teams that have shown interest in trading for Bengals All-Pro Trey Hendrickson, per multiple sources,” Schultz wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “An in-division and in-state trade is highly unlikely, and any deal will be tough regardless. Cincinnati is believed to want an impact player (or two) plus a draft pick in return.”

It has been a long negotiation process between Cincinnati and Hendrickson, and it has now reached a point where the NFL's reigning sack leader (17.5 sacks last season) could be gone for a value acceptable to the team.

Bengals “listening” to Trey Hendrickson trade offers

As the rumors around Hendrickson and the Bengals will continue to swirl until there is a resolution to the situation, there is no doubt that it was amplified on Sunday. Insider Tom Pelissero of NFL Network would take to social media and report that the team is “listening to trade offers,” though he made sure to include the note that “no deal is imminent.”

“With contract talks at an impasse, the Bengals are listening to trade offers for four-time Pro Bowl DE Trey Hendrickson, sources tell me and [Ian Rapoport],” Pelissero wrote on X. “No deal is imminent. But the NFL’s reigning sack leader is available for the right price.”

At any rate, it remains to be seen when a conclusion will be met, whether it means Cincinnati and Hendrickson agreeing to a contract extension or possibly a new destination for the 30-year-old. Either way, the Bengals will open the season on Sunday, Sept. 7, against the Cleveland Browns.