The St Louis Cardinals have had a stunningly quiet offseason. With a rebuild underway, and Chaim Bloom waiting in the wings to take over baseball operations, things are bleak. They have been trying to trade Nolan Arenado all offseason but his no-trade clause has gotten in the way. ESPN insider Jesse Rogers says the Cardinals could still make a trade before the season, potentially involving closer Ryan Helsley.

“St. Louis is my favorite to make a spring trade. Perhaps it's Nolan Arenado. Or maybe closer Ryan Helsley is on the move. Or starter Sonny Gray,” Rogers pondered. ‘There are myriad options as the Cardinals look to maximize the talent on their roster. That could come soon or in July — or both.”

The Cardinals have missed the playoffs in each of the last two seasons and have not advanced past the Wild Card round since 2019. Now, Paul Goldschmidt is off the team and Arenado could be on his way out. They have gotten worse this offseason and need great performances from prospects to even sniff the playoffs.

Trading Helsley makes a lot of sense for the Cardinals as they look to kick off their rebuild. But which teams are the best fit? And where could Nolan Arenado land?

The Cardinals must trade their valuable pieces

The Cardinals just watched Paul Goldschmidt walk away for free this offseason. While he would not have yielded a massive return, something is better than nothing. But St Louis added at the trade deadline last year, pushing for a playoff spot they fell way short of. Everyone who can be traded should be traded before the July deadline.

Helsley will be a free agent at the end of the 2025 season, so dealing him soon is key. The Arizona Diamondbacks would be a great fit as a team looking to contend and needing a closer. They should keep 23-year-old Justin Martinez in a set-up role for now and get one great season out of Helsley.

As for Arenado, the Yankees and Cardinals are dancing around each other to secure this deal. Arenado reportedly will not waive his clause to go to the Seattle Mariners or Toronto Blue Jays, two teams with interest. New York has a gaping hole at third base and could add Arenado easily.

Sonny Gray is not the only starter the Cardinals should deal before the deadline. Miles Mikolas and Erick Fedde are both free agents after the season and could all be traded. But they should keep them until July when teams will pay for starting pitchers.