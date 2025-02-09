The St Louis Cardinals have reached a crossroads. After a disappointing 2024 season and a slow-moving offseason, the front office faces a critical decision that could reshape the team’s future. With financial constraints looming and a roster in transition, the biggest move the Cardinals must make before Spring Training is trading Nolan Arenado to the Boston Red Sox.

Arenado, one of the best third basemen of his generation, remains an elite defender and a solid bat. However, at 33 years old and coming off a down year, his declining power numbers and $74 million salary over the next three seasons make him an obstacle to the Cardinals’ reset. The Red Sox, in desperate need of right-handed power and defensive stability, are an ideal trade partner.

The perfect deal would send Nolan Arenado to the Red Sox in exchange for Masataka Yoshida, Blaze Jordan, Marcelo Mayer, David Sandlin, Connelly Early, and cash considerations. This trade benefits both teams, addressing key needs while allowing each club to move forward in a stronger position.

Why this trade is a must for the Cardinals

The Cardinals' most pressing need is financial flexibility. They’ve made it clear they intend to lower payroll after declining Lance Lynn and Kyle Gibson's options and letting Paul Goldschmidt walk in free agency. Trading Arenado would free up a significant portion of his contract and allow them to invest in other areas.

Beyond the money, the return package from Boston could help accelerate St. Louis’ retooling. Marcelo Mayer is the crown jewel of this deal. The Red Sox’s top prospect and a consensus top-10 talent in baseball, Mayer could become the Cardinals’ shortstop of the future. Even with Masyn Winn currently in place, Mayer’s potential as an all-around impact player is too good to pass up. Whether they keep both or use one in a future deal, this move strengthens the organization’s infield depth significantly.

Blaze Jordan gives the Cardinals a young power bat to develop at third base or first base. With Goldschmidt gone, St. Louis needs a long-term plan at first, and Jordan’s raw power could make him an exciting fit there. David Sandlin and Connelly Early help shore up the organization’s biggest weakness—pitching depth. Sandlin, in particular, has intriguing upside as a mid-rotation starter, while Early projects as a strong bullpen arm. Masataka Yoshida would provide an immediate impact in the Cardinals' outfield.

Though his defense leaves much to be desired, he brings elite contact ability and a left-handed bat that could balance St. Louis’ lineup. If he doesn’t fit into their long-term plans, he could be flipped at the trade deadline for additional assets. Perhaps most importantly, this move clears playing time for younger infielders like Nolan Gorman, Brendan Donovan, Thomas Saggese, and Masyn Winn. The Cardinals need to see what they have in these players, and keeping Arenado blocks their development.

Why the Red Sox should pull the trigger

Boston has been searching all offseason for a right-handed power bat, and Arenado provides an elite option. With Alex Bregman commanding a $200 million contract in free agency, the Red Sox could land Arenado for a fraction of the price while upgrading defensively at third base.

This deal also allows Boston to shift Rafael Devers to designated hitter, reducing his defensive liabilities while keeping his elite bat in the lineup. Arenado’s Gold Glove defense at third would be a massive upgrade, turning one of the team’s biggest weaknesses into a strength.

Fenway Park’s right-handed hitter-friendly dimensions could revitalize Arenado’s power numbers, making him a 30-homer threat once again. While his .719 OPS in 2024 was underwhelming, his track record suggests a bounce-back season is likely.

Boston’s willingness to include Marcelo Mayer in the deal would be significant, but the reality is that the Red Sox already have multiple young infielders coming up. With Triston Casas at first base and Trevor Story at shortstop, they might view Mayer as expendable in exchange for a proven star like Arenado.

Additionally, this move allows the Red Sox to offload Masataka Yoshida’s contract. Yoshida is owed nearly $55.8 million over the next three years, and while his bat is valuable, his defensive limitations make him a tough fit for Boston’s outfield. This trade would effectively swap Yoshida’s financial burden for Arenado’s, which the Red Sox may see as an upgrade.

Why this trade needs to happen now

The longer the Cardinals hold onto Arenado, the harder it becomes to move him. His no-trade clause already blocked a potential deal to the Houston Astros, limiting the team’s leverage. The Red Sox, however, remain a preferred destination for Arenado, giving St. Louis an opportunity to strike while the market is still open.

For the Cardinals, keeping Arenado past Spring Training stalls their rebuild. They cannot fully embrace their new direction until his contract is off the books. Trading him now allows them to reset the roster, invest in young talent, and plan for the future.

From Boston’s perspective, the third base market is shrinking, and the longer they wait, the harder it will be to find an alternative. If they truly want to contend in the American League East, they need to make a move before Spring Training to solidify their roster.

This trade represents the best possible outcome for both franchises. St. Louis gets the financial relief and young talent they desperately need, while Boston acquires a future Hall of Famer at a reasonable cost.

While parting with Arenado will be difficult for Cardinals fans, the reality is that his contract and declining power make this the right time to move on. For the Red Sox, this is a rare opportunity to land a proven star without committing to a long-term mega-deal. With Spring Training rapidly approaching, now is the time for the Cardinals to pull the trigger. This trade sets up both teams for success in 2025 and beyond, making it the perfect move before the new season begins.