Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Shohei Ohtani has already enjoyed a historic MLB career, and he added another milestone to his resume as he scored two runs in an 11-4 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday.

According to OptaSTATS, Ohtani’s current 2025 run total carries the kind of historical significance that should not be ignored.

“Shohei Ohtani has scored 120 runs in 124 games this season. It is the fewest games into a season for 120 runs in the NL since Chuck Klein set the record at 109 games in 1932,” OptaSTATS tweeted.

Along with his 120 runs, Ohtani has cranked 44 home runs, collected 83 RBIs, and earned a 1.015 OPS across 124 games. On the mound, he currently owns a 3.47 ERA over 23.1 innings.

The 31-year-old bashed his 44th home run of the season on Tuesday. He is now tied with the Philadelphia Phillies All-Star Kyle Schwarber for the National League lead.

The win was needed following what was a disastrous 4-3 loss on Monday night. Los Angeles scored seven runs through the first three innings. Starter Emmet Sheehan surrendered four runs on six hits over six innings of work.

“I just felt, just watching our guys compete and play, perform the way they did — from the pitching, the defense, the baserunning, the at-bat quality,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told MLB.com, “there was some slug in there, there were some base hits, there was some two-strike fighting, taking walks, building innings and we were able to tack on and stay away from some leverage guys [in the bullpen]. I thought Emmet pitched a great game.”

Ohtani has been one of the game’s most prolific players since his arrival in 2018, and he will have to be an effective two-way star if the Dodgers have designs on winning their second straight World Series this October.