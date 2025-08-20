SAN FRANCISCO– Following the Phoenix Mercury's Tuesday morning shootaround before playing the Golden State Valkyries, Kahleah Copper and Nate Tibbetts stood at center court.

The two were chatting. It's unclear what was said, but both parties were engaged, intentional, and listening to what the other was saying.

That's been the story of the 2025 season: Copper taking on a leadership role for the Mercury. However, once she was sidelined after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery at the beginning of the year, she underwent a new challenge.

Instead of being a leader on the court, she stepped up off the court, such as encouraging others on the sidelines, designing plays, and breaking down the system.

The Phoenix guard sat down with ClutchPoints to detail her perspective change since being injured.

“Going through that time, it was tough. I think Nate was incredible during that time, and also MJ (Michael Joiner), our assistant coach, was constantly checking on me. I think Nate said something that really stuck with me, which was perspective,” Copper said.

“We had multiple conversations about my knee. How it could go, if I could play this season or whatever. For me, having the opportunity to play, it’s a perspective. Every time I just look at them, sometimes I'm just like, s**t gets tough, and I'm like ‘perspective, perspective.’

“But I think we have an incredible support system here. Just battling with injuries makes you appreciate a little bit more. Even when you do appreciate it, but just to be grateful to be out there, but to understand you got to take care of your body if this is what you want to do.”

Nate Tibbetts saw Kahleah Copper's leadership change for Mercury

When Copper was sidelined, it freaked Tibbetts out. His only two returning players from the 2024 season were out with injuries. Still, the former Olympian's presence mattered more than anything else.

Her constant chatter, acumen of the offense, and her encouragement for a completely new team was a must-have. Even without Copper, Phoenix went on a six-game winning streak.

Now that she's played every game in the second half of the regular season, Copper is finding her groove.

Before Tuesday's game, Tibbetts shared more on how her perspective change ultimately led to Phoenix's early success.

“The thing that her and I have talked about a lot this year is just perspective. It's been a challenging year for her just getting healthy, staying healthy. It's kind of has felt like one thing after another.

“Hopefully we've turned that corner. Now, she is out there and I want her to enjoy this because I'm a lot better coach when she's out on the floor compared to when she's sitting over there coaching next to me.”

Kahleah Copper took inspiration from a Mercury great

Copper had the chance to play alongside Diana Taurasi, who is often thought of as the WNBA's undisputed greatest player of all time. One of the biggest compliments the latter receives is for her work ethic.

After being competitors in the 2021 WNBA Finals, they joined forces. Not only with the Mercury, but on the 2024 USA Women's National Team roster.

Copper played 37 of the 40 games that season, even with the Olympic obligation. This season, she has played 18 of 34 games so far.

When fighting her injuries, Copper reflected on one of the most valuable lessons Taurasi taught her.

“Her work ethic. Second to none,” Copper said. “At her age, she was doing it every single day. She was probably the first one in the gym. Just seeing her, how she'd take care of her take care of her body.

“I never experienced the injury. Dee was always telling me, ‘You got be in here. It's important. It's going to help you with the longevity of your career.'

Kahleah Copper eyes a second title

Like majority of the playoff teams in the WNBA, there is a set rotation in Phoenix. Funny enough, Tibbetts has shown an intriguing Mercury 8-player rotation.

While it might seem too early, getting ahead of the curve could be crucial. Unlike others on the team, this is all familiar territory for Copper.

She's been where they are. She's seen her minutes fizzle because of tight rotations in a playoff hunt. Regardless of the fluctuating minutes for all players, Copper wants her teammates to remain encouraged, and know that there is a reason.

“It's a totally different thing… but with a new group, you have to understand sacrifice. You have to understand the second half of the season. It's hard. Everyone is up'ing their game and everyone is trying to aim for the same thing.

“Just trying to continue to pour into the young players, helping them understand that, yes, the rotations have gotten tighter, but somebody's going be a huge difference maker down the stretch.

“I can attest to that because I've been that player on a team, whether I was coming off the bench or as a starter. My experiences throughout my career is a good part of why I'm such a great leader because I can relate and I understand what they're feeling.”