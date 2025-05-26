As the 2025 MLB season barrels toward the trade deadline, the Washington Nationals find themselves at a familiar crossroads. Despite a recent surge, a five-game win streak that had temporarily lifted spirits and standings, the reality for this young, rebuilding club is clear: the postseason remains a long shot, and the best path forward is to maximize the value of veterans before their contracts expire or their performance regresses. In this context, one name stands out above all others as the player the Nationals must trade before the 2025 deadline, closer Kyle Finnegan.

The Case for Trading Kyle Finnegan

Kyle Finnegan has quietly become one of the most reliable closers in the National League. Through late May, he has posted a 2.41 ERA with 15 saves in 19 appearances, anchoring a bullpen that has otherwise struggled for consistency. At 33 years old and on a one-year, $6 million deal, Finnegan is at the peak of his trade value. His contract is both affordable and short-term, making him an attractive option for contenders seeking bullpen help without a long-term commitment.

Finnegan’s value is further amplified by the scarcity of high-leverage relievers available on the market. While the Nationals have other veterans, such as Josh Bell, Nathaniel Lowe, and Andrew Chafin, none have performed at a level that would command a significant return. Meanwhile, Finnegan’s proven ability to close games and his track record of durability make him the kind of asset playoff-bound teams covet.

The Nationals’ recent surge has complicated the narrative, but the underlying truth remains, this is a roster still in transition. The emergence of young stars like James Wood and Dylan Crews, both of whom have already made their mark at the Major League level, signals a new era in D.C.. However, the supporting cast is not yet ready to contend, and the organization’s top prospects, including right-handers Travis Sykora and Jarlin Susana, and infielder Brady House, are still developing in the minors.

Holding onto Finnegan through the end of the season would be a missed opportunity. His value is unlikely to be higher than it is now, and the risk of injury or regression is ever-present for relievers. By moving quickly, the Nationals can get ahead of the market, extracting maximum value from a contender desperate for bullpen stability.

The Trade Proposal

The demand for reliable closers spikes every summer as contenders look to shore up their bullpens for the stretch run. Teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers, Texas Rangers, and New York Yankees have all experienced bullpen volatility in recent seasons and could be logical suitors for Finnegan’s services. Given the league-wide need for proven late-inning arms, the Nationals are in a strong position to leverage a bidding war.

Washington Nationals receive:

RHP Nick Frasso (Dodgers’ No. 5 prospect)

Josue De Paula (OF, Dodgers Top 5 prospect)

RHP River Ryan (Dodgers’ No. 12 prospect)

Los Angeles Dodgers receive:

RHP Kyle Finnegan

This package would give the Nationals a significant infusion of young talent. Nick Frasso, a hard-throwing right-hander with a mid-rotation ceiling, would immediately become one of Washington’s top pitching prospects. Josue De Paula, a high-upside outfielder with advanced plate discipline, adds to an already impressive outfield pipeline. River Ryan, another right-hander with starter or high-leverage relief potential, rounds out a return that balances upside and proximity to the majors.

For the Dodgers, acquiring Finnegan would stabilize the back end of their bullpen, providing a proven closer for the postseason push. Given their deep farm system and perennial win-now mentality, parting with multiple prospects for a high-leverage arm is a price they can afford.

Trading Finnegan would be a clear signal that the Nationals are committed to their long-term vision. The organization already boasts a top-tier farm system, headlined by Dylan Crews, Travis Sykora, and Jarlin Susana. Adding more high-upside arms and a promising outfielder would further accelerate the rebuild, ensuring a steady pipeline of talent to complement the emerging core.

Moreover, moving Finnegan now opens up opportunities for other relievers, such as Cole Henry or Brad Lord, to take on higher-leverage roles, providing valuable developmental experience for the next wave of Nationals bullpen arms.

The Washington Nationals are on the cusp of a new era, with young stars beginning to blossom and a farm system loaded with potential. To fully realize this vision, the front office must be proactive and unflinching in its approach to the 2025 trade deadline. Trading Kyle Finnegan is not just the logical move, it’s the essential one. By capitalizing on his peak value, the Nationals can continue to build a foundation for sustainable, homegrown success, positioning themselves for a return to contention in the years ahead.