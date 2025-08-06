The Tennessee Titans have a new quarterback under the helm this season with Cam Ward, and the No. 1 overall pick has a lot of high expectations surrounding him. Ward has been vocal and honest during training camp, and as a rookie, he's shown that he can be a leader already. The next step for Ward and the Titans offense is to have success against opposing teams, which is why head coach Brian Callahan will have them play in all three preseason games, according to NFL on Fox reporter Ben Arthur.

As far as their first preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Ward is supposed to play just a couple of series. When talking about his preseason plans, Callahan had some good things to say about Ward and wants to see continued growth from him and the offense.

“We're still striving to get better on offense. Cam Ward has shown growth, and that's encouraging. There's still growth to be had, but that's what training camp is all about. I feel good about our trajectory,” reporter Jim Wyatt wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Many will be interested to see a first glimpse of the Titans and their offense, and how well Ward will perform in his first NFL game.

Titans ready to roll with Cam Ward

Over the years, the Titans have picked quarterbacks high in the draft, and it's safe to say they haven't turned out the way they expected. Things seem to be different about Ward, and you can go back to his collegiate career, where he had 4,313 yards and 39 touchdowns with the Miami Hurricanes, as well as 60 rushes for 204 yards and four touchdowns. His game will translate easily to the NFL, and it looks like he has an amazing work ethic.

The Titans' offense should be much improved with Ward as the quarterback, and he has a number of weapons, such as Calvin Ridley, Tyler Lockett, Van Jefferson, Tony Pollard, and Tyjae Spears. If Ward has time to throw to them, he'll get them the ball.

There's still some uncertainty on what Ward can do in his rookie season, and the Titans will need to be good as a collective unit, so the jury is still out. If they can show improvement throughout the season and continue to build for the future, they'll be able to put themselves in a position they haven't been in years.