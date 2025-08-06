The Battlefield 6 (BF6) Open Beta arrives soon, and everyone will have an opportunity to try it out. Of course, some players may receive an opportunity to play it earlier than others. But everyone can actually pre-load the Beta for at least two weekends of fun. For your convenience, we created this guide to help explain how the entire BF6 Open Beta works.

Battlefield 6 Open Beta Times & End Dates

The #Battlefield6 Open Beta goes live in T-24 Hours. Rally your squad, and watch each other's 6️⃣ pic.twitter.com/Gxoq2ZsBen — Battlefield (@Battlefield) August 6, 2025 Expand Tweet

Overall, there are technically three different periods for the Battlefield 6 Open Beta:

BF6 Open Beta Early Access Begins Thursday, August 7th, 2025 at 4AM ET Ends on Saturday, August 9th, 2025 at 4AM ET

BF6 Open Beta Weekend 1 Starts on Saturday, August 9th, 2025 at 4AM ET Ends Monday, August 11th, 2025 at 4AM ET

BF6 Open Beta Weekend 2 Starts Thursday, August 14th, 2025 at 4AM ET Ends Sunday, August 17th, 2025 at 4AM ET



How to Play the Battlefield 6 (BF6) Early Access & Open Beta

In order to play the Battlefield 6 Early Access Beta:

You must have signed up for Battlefield Labs before July 31st, 2025

You receive a code from the Battlefield 6 Stream

You earned a Twitch Drop code from watching an Early Access Battlefield 6 Streamer

When you receive a code, you can redeem it here.

To play the Battlefield 6 (BF6) Open Beta, you only need to download the Beta from your platform's store. For example, if you play on PlayStation, head over to the store, search for Battlefield 6, and select the “Open Beta”.

Fortunately, you DO NOT need to pre-order the game or receive a code in order to play. It's completely free to everyone, though Xbox and PlayStation users may need have an online subscription.

BF6 Open Beta Game Modes, Maps, & More

The following maps and modes will be available during the BF6 Beta:

Weekend 1

Maps Iberian Offensive Liberation Peak Siege of Cairo

Game Modes Conquest Closed Weapon Conquest Breakthrough Domination King of the Hill



Weekend 2

Maps All Maps from Weekend 1 Empire State

Modes All Modes from Weekend 1 Rush Squad Deathmatch



Additionally, those who play the beta can complete challenges to earn all sorts of rewards. From flashy new player cards to weapon charms and character skins, there's a lot you can get from this free beta.

Overall, that includes everything you need to know about how to play the Battlefield 6 Open Beta. We hope this guide helped you understand what you need to do to enjoy the experience.

Lastly, for more gaming news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info. Lastly.