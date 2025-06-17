Daylen Lile had a memorable moment during Monday's game between the Washington Nationals and Colorado Rockies.

Lile is progressing through his rookie season after the Nationals selected him in the second round of the 2021 MLB Draft. He played in the minor leagues until he finally made his major league debut on May 23 this year.

Going into Monday's matchup, Lile has made 11 appearances for Washington. He's had 31 at-bats as he landed six hits for two RBIs with a .194 batting average.

He earned an incredible achievement in his major league season against Colorado. In the bottom of the fifth inning, Lile fired a solo shot to right field for the first of his career.

How Daylen Lile, Nationals performed against Rockies

Washington Nationals third baseman Brady House (55) swings during his first major league at-bat, against the Colorado Rockies, in his major league debut at Nationals Park.
Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Unfortunately for Daylen Lile, his special moment was all for naught as the Rockies stunned the Nationals 6-4 on Monday night.

The Nationals boasted a 4-3 lead going into the final inning, needing the bullpen to close out the game. Unfortunately, that didn't come to fruition as the Rockies found home runs from Hunter Goodman and Mickey Maniak, scoring three runs in the final frame. Washington was unable to recover from this sudden outburst, going scoreless as they lost at home in disappointing fashion.

Lile and James Wood were the bright spots from Washington's offense, scoring three of the team's four runs. They both had home runs in the game, giving the Nationals the lead they had before Colorado rallied.

Washington fell to a 30-43 record on the season, holding the fourth spot of the NL East Division standings. They are 2.5 games behind the Atlanta Braves and 13 games behind the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Nationals will look to bounce back in Game 2 of their four-game series against the Rockies. The contest will take place on June 17 at 6:45 p.m. ET.