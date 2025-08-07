The A's are coming off a big offensive performance in their series opener against the Washington Nationals. The 16-7 win was fueled by a record-setting three-homer day from Shea Langeliers. On Wednesday, the Athletics' starting pitcher stole the spotlight as Jeffrey Springs opened the game with five flawless frames

Springs took a perfect game into the sixth inning against the Nationals. If he went the distance he would have become the first A’s player to accomplish the feat since Dallas Braden in 2010 – and just the 25th pitcher in MLB history. But, it was not to be as Washington’s Riley Adams broke up the bid with a leadoff home run in the sixth, per Talkin' Baseball.

Riley Adams breaks up Jeffrey Springs' perfect game in the sixth inning with a solo shot to tie the game! pic.twitter.com/gG4n8yMVwz — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) August 7, 2025

Despite losing the perfect game, Springs remained locked in, sitting down the next three Nationals’ hitters. He allowed one run on one hit with no walks and five strikeouts in six innings Wednesday.

Jeffrey Springs delivers another strong start for A’s

The Athletics added Springs in a deal with the Tampa Bay Rays over the offseason. He’s now up to 15 quality starts for the A’s in 2025. The 32-year-old lefty is 10-7 with a 3.89 ERA and a 1.121 WHIP in 22 outings and 24 appearances.

With several teams looking to strengthen their bullpen at the deadline the A’s considered trading Springs. Ultimately the team held on to the pitcher and he’s been heating up. Since June 15, Springs has gone 7-2 with a 3.05 ERA and 0.927 WHIP in 10 starts.

After his game against the Nationals, Springs is nearing a career-high in innings pitched this year. He’s tossed 132 innings in 2025, just 3 1/3 short of his single-season best. Springs threw 135 1/3 innings with the Rays in 2022. While it appeared he was about to break out, he suffered a season-ending elbow injury.

Springs underwent Tommy John surgery after just three starts in 2023 . The procedure wiped out most of the following year as well. Now he’s returning to form with the A’s. However, the team doesn’t know how hard it can push Springs. Over his first eight seasons in the majors he’s only topped 44 1/3 innings twice.

Despite Springs' best efforts, the A’s lost to the Nationals 2-1 on Wednesday. While the team is 50-66 on the season and 14.5 games back in the division, the Athletics have gone 8-4 over their last 12 games. With a strong core of players to build around the A’s future looks bright, wherever they play their home games.