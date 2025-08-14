The Washington Nationals are limping to the finish of a dreadful 2025 season. They fired manager Davey Martinez and general manager Mike Rizzo days before the MLB Draft, where they had the top pick. Everyone's eyes are trained on the future, which was shown in the most recent roster move. The Nationals designated Nathaniel Lowe for assignment to make room for Dylan Crews, who is returning from injury.

“We have made the following roster moves: returned from rehab assignment and reinstated OF Dylan Crews from the 60-day IL, designated 1B Nathaniel Lowe for assignment,” the Nationals official X account posted.

Crews was the second overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, behind college teammate Paul Skenes. He has not taken the league by storm like his fellow Tiger. In 76 games across two seasons, he is hitting .206 with a .629 OPS. A big issue is his high strikeout numbers, 74, compared to a low walk total, 22. But he is the future of the Nationals and should be back in the lineup soon. He was out with an oblique injury.

The Nationals traded for Nathaniel Lowe from the Texas Rangers to try and jolt their offense. After a .762 OPS in his final season in Arlington, there were high hopes for the 29-year-old to be a veteran presence in the young locker room. A .216 batting average and .662 OPS were not what they were hoping for, so they ended the experiment.

Lowe was under team control through the 2026 season, but the Nationals are moving on. He can land with a contender immediately if they are looking for a left-handed bat. Lowe has played 115 games at first base this season, so the Nats will have to find someone to end the season. Josh Bell and Riley Adams have played first and are on the 40-man roster right now.

The Nationals open a series against the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday.