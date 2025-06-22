Nathaniel Lowe achieved a huge career milestone during Saturday's matchup between the Washington Nationals and Los Angeles Dodgers.

Lowe has impressed throughout his growth after seven seasons of playing in the major leagues. His time with the Tampa Bay Rays and Texas Rangers saw him secure Silver Slugger and the Gold Glove, then reaching the mountaintop with the World Series in 2023.

Lowe added another achievement to his career resume in the sixth inning against the Dodgers. He blasted a ball down left field for a home run, one that turned to be the 100th of his career.

How Nathaniel Lowe, Nationals played against Dodgers

Washington Nationals second base Luis García Jr. (2) celebrates with first base Nathaniel Lowe (33) after scoring a home run in the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium.
Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Nathaniel Lowe and the Nationals made great plays down the stretch to beat the Dodgers 7-3 on Saturday night.

Washington Nationals outfielder James Wood (29) celebrates with teammates after scoring a home run in the third inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium.
Washington Nationals outfielder James Wood (29) celebrates at home plate with teammates after hitting a walk off two run home run against the Colorado Rockies during the eleventh inning at Nationals Park. abrams
Feature Image Washington Nationals:
Washington Nationals starting pitcher Michael Soroka (34) pitches against the Colorado Rockies during the first inning at Nationals Park.
Washington Nationals third baseman Brady House (55) stands on the field prior to the start of the game against the Colorado Rockies at Nationals Park.
Jackson Holliday's brother favored to be first pick in 2025 MLB Draft, Ethan Holliday, Matt Holliday
Both teams couldn't get control as they remained scoreless after three innings. The Nationals were the ones to finally get on the board with a pair of home runs from James Wood and Luis Garcia Jr. Even though Los Angeles responded to keep the game close after six innings, Washington outscored them 4-1 in the last three frames to secure the win.

Lowe performed well in his five at-bats. The two hits he landed turned out to be home runs, playing a solid role in helping Washington get the win on the road.

The pitcher who got win for the Nationals was Jake Irwin. He was active on the mound for 5.1 innings, striking out seven batters while conceding six hits and two runs. He also finished with a 4.18 ERA, having a solid display throughout the night.

Washington improved to a 32-45 record on the season, holding the fourth spot of the NL East Division standings. They are four games behind the Atlanta Braves and 14 games behind the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets.

The Nationals will prepare for their series finale against the Dodgers. The contest will take place on June 22 at 4:10 p.m. ET.