Nathaniel Lowe achieved a huge career milestone during Saturday's matchup between the Washington Nationals and Los Angeles Dodgers.

Lowe has impressed throughout his growth after seven seasons of playing in the major leagues. His time with the Tampa Bay Rays and Texas Rangers saw him secure Silver Slugger and the Gold Glove, then reaching the mountaintop with the World Series in 2023.

Lowe added another achievement to his career resume in the sixth inning against the Dodgers. He blasted a ball down left field for a home run, one that turned to be the 100th of his career.

Nathaniel Lowe's 100th career homer extends the @Nationals lead 👏 pic.twitter.com/ISJGvQNum7 — MLB (@MLB) June 22, 2025 Expand Tweet

How Nathaniel Lowe, Nationals played against Dodgers

Nathaniel Lowe and the Nationals made great plays down the stretch to beat the Dodgers 7-3 on Saturday night.

Article Continues Below

Both teams couldn't get control as they remained scoreless after three innings. The Nationals were the ones to finally get on the board with a pair of home runs from James Wood and Luis Garcia Jr. Even though Los Angeles responded to keep the game close after six innings, Washington outscored them 4-1 in the last three frames to secure the win.

Lowe performed well in his five at-bats. The two hits he landed turned out to be home runs, playing a solid role in helping Washington get the win on the road.

The pitcher who got win for the Nationals was Jake Irwin. He was active on the mound for 5.1 innings, striking out seven batters while conceding six hits and two runs. He also finished with a 4.18 ERA, having a solid display throughout the night.

Washington improved to a 32-45 record on the season, holding the fourth spot of the NL East Division standings. They are four games behind the Atlanta Braves and 14 games behind the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets.

The Nationals will prepare for their series finale against the Dodgers. The contest will take place on June 22 at 4:10 p.m. ET.