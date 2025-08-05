While the Chicago Bears are busy with training camp, preparing for the upcoming season, it appears that tight end Cole Kmet may have suffered an injury on Tuesday. It's not entirely clear what the possible injury might be as more information will be released soon.

However, reports do indicate that Kmet, who is 26 years old, was visibly upset while leaving the practice field, according to Mark Carman, host of the CHGO Bears Podcast. It's something to monitor as Kmet is one of the key contributors to the Bears' offense.

“Cole Kmet [was] visibly upset leaving the field with a trainer. Has yet to return.”

The good news is that it sounds like Kmet was able to walk off the field instead of being carted off, per Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic. Cole Kmet was spotted walking to the locker room with trainer Andre Tucker. That could indicate that it wasn't a lower-body injury, or that the injury just wasn't serious enough to bring the cart out.

“Bears TE Cole Kmet just walked to the locker room with trainer Andre Tucker.”

We'll see what kind of injury Kmet potentially suffered in due time. Meanwhile, the Bears will continue practicing and preparing for the upcoming season. If Cole Kmett is forced to miss time due to the possible injury, then 2025 first-round pick Colston Loveland would likely take on a bigger role to begin his career.

Cole Kmet has been durable throughout his career in the NFL so far. In the five seasons he's played in Chicago, Kmet has only missed eight games in his career, with seven of them being in his rookie season in 2020.

Hopefully, he is healthy and avoids the IR as he hopes to bounce back from a down year in the 2024-25 campaign. Kmet ended last season with 47 receptions, 474 receiving yards, and four touchdowns.