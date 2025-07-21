2025 has been a nightmare season for the Washington Nationals, leading them to fire both manger Dave Martinez and general manager Mike Rizzo just a few months into the campaign. Things haven't gotten much better for them since then, but that doesn't mean that Washington doesn't have anything to look forward to.

Amid all the losses, the Nets have had a couple of young stars emerge who look like they will be cornerstones for the future of the franchise. Left fielder James Wood and starting pitcher Mackenzie Gore both were selected as All-Stars for the first time, giving fans hope for the future.

Naturally, teams will be calling to see if Washington is willing to trade any of its stars as it falls further out of the playoff race, but it doesn't sound like the Nationals plan on dealing either of its All-Stars along with shortstop CJ Abrams and outfielder Dylan Crews, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

“Mike DeBartolo, the Nationals’ interim GM, told reporters Saturday that he is not looking to trade any of the team’s better young players – left fielder James Wood and left-hander MacKenzie Gore, both of whom were first-time All-Stars, as well as shortstop CJ Abrams and outfielder Dylan Crews,” Rosenthal wrote.

Teams have already been calling about Gore, a very talented 26-year-old left-hander who could be an ace in the future. Wood is a powerful lefty hitter who has already noticed 24 home runs and 69 RBIs this season in 98 games.

Gore, Wood and Abrams all came over to the nation's capital in the Juan Soto Trade back in 2022 with the San Diego Padres. While the Padres only got a year out of Soto before he went over to New York, the Nationals got a huge haul that includes all three of these excellent prospects.

As a result, it's no surprise that the Nationals want to hold onto all of them. While there are plenty of veterans on the team that will likely be available at the deadline, Washington fans will be happy to know that its young stars will be sticking around for the long haul.