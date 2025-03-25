The Professional Fighters League is set to make a triumphant return to Paris, bringing with it a roster of elite fighters that promises to deliver an unforgettable night of mixed martial arts action. On Saturday, May 24th, 2025, the Accor Arena will once again play host to some of the most exciting talents in European MMA, as the PFL continues to solidify its position as a major player in the global combat sports landscape.

Headlining the event is a trio of fighters that represent the best of what French and Belgian MMA has to offer. Paris' own Mansour “Tarzan” Barnaoui (22-6) will step into the SmartCage, looking to add another highlight-reel finish to his already impressive record. Known for his explosive style and crowd-pleasing performances, Barnaoui's appearance is sure to be a major draw for local fans.

Joining Barnaoui on the card is PFL newcomer Taylor “Double Impact” Lapilus (21-4), making his promotional debut after a successful stint in the UFC. The Parisian phenom brings with him a wealth of experience and a reputation for exciting fights, setting the stage for what could be a career-defining moment in front of his home crowd.

Rounding out the announced fighters is Belgian sensation Patrick “The Belgian Bomber” Habirora. Despite his young age of 23, Habirora has already made waves in the lightweight division with his undefeated record and dynamic striking ability. His inclusion on the card adds an international flavor to the event and showcases PFL's commitment to nurturing talent from across Europe.

The Accor Arena, A Proving Ground for MMA's Elite

The choice of the Accor Arena as the venue for this event is significant. With a history of hosting major combat sports events, including the first major MMA event in France in 2020, the arena has become synonymous with high-level martial arts competition. Its selection for this PFL event underscores the promotion's ambition to deliver world-class entertainment to French fight fans.

The PFL's return to Paris is more than just another fight night; it represents the continued growth and acceptance of MMA in France. Since the sport's legalization in the country, events like this have played a crucial role in establishing France as a major hub for MMA talent and fandom. The inclusion of local stars like Barnaoui and Lapilus on the card serves to further cement this status, giving French fighters a global platform on which to showcase their skills.

Thanks to PFL's partnership with DAZN, fans across France and beyond will be able to witness the action live. This collaboration ensures that the excitement of PFL Paris will reach a global audience, further expanding the promotion's international footprint and bringing the best of European MMA to viewers around the world.

While the full fight card has yet to be announced, the inclusion of Barnaoui, Lapilus, and Habirora promises a night filled with high-level technique and heart-stopping moments. Barnaoui's penchant for finishes (21 of his 22 wins coming by stoppage) suggests that fans should be prepared for explosive action. Lapilus, with his UFC pedigree, will be looking to make an immediate impact in his PFL debut, while Habirora aims to continue his undefeated streak against what will likely be his toughest competition to date.

For fans eager to witness the action in person, PFL has announced that presale tickets are already available, with general sale opening on Thursday, March 27th at 3 PM CET via AccorArena.com. Given the star power on display and the passionate MMA fanbase in Paris, early ticket purchase is advised to avoid disappointment.

The Road Ahead, PFL's European Expansion

This event in Paris is more than just a single night of fights; it represents PFL's continued commitment to growing its presence in Europe. As part of the PFL Europe series, this card will play a crucial role in determining the landscape of European MMA and potentially unearthing the next generation of global MMA stars.

As the countdown to May 24th begins, fight fans around the world will be eagerly anticipating what promises to be an electrifying night of action. With a mix of established stars and rising talents, set against the backdrop of one of the world's most beautiful cities, PFL Paris is shaping up to be an unmissable event for any true MMA enthusiast.