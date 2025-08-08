The Golden State Warriors and Jonathan Kuminga are still not on the same page when it comes to an extension or a sign-and-trade. At this point, the longer this goes on, the more Kuminga's value will likely decrease, and it might be best for him to take the two-year deal that the Warriors are offering.

Though the Sacramento Kings and Phoenix Suns have shown interest in Kuminga, the Warriors are not biting. There is one player that they seem to be interested in, and it's Josh Giddey from the Chicago Bulls. Giddey also has yet to sign an extension, and the Warriors are keeping their eye on him, according to NBA insider Jake Fischer.

“I can report that there have been multiple teams that have reached out to Josh Giddey’s representation about having interest in [him],” Fischer said. “Golden State is one of them. Golden State would be interested, depending on how the machinations would go, in some kind of Josh Giddey-Jonathan Kuminga sign-and-trade, to my understanding.”

The Bulls have let it be known that they're not looking for a sign-and-trade for Giddey, but they have had interest in Kuminga once before.

“They made outreach to Golden State early in the offseason about Kuminga, they’ve talked about Kuminga in various trade conversations with the Warriors in the past when Golden State was checking in on Zach LaVine and Alex Caruso and other things,” Fischer said.

It would be interesting to see the sign-and-trade actually happen, but it doesn't look like the Bulls would make any movement on it.

Jonathan Kuminga, Josh Giddey going through same contract talks

Just like how Kuminga has been comparing his value to other players in the league, Giddey has been doing the same when trying to get a contract extension with the Bulls. Giddey seems to want around $30 million annually, but the Bulls have been pushing to get that number down to $20 million or $25 million per year.

The best deal for Giddey and the Bulls would be a three-year, $70 million contract, with a player option in Year 3. If the Bulls want to give Giddey the entire four years, and $100 million extension could work in their favor as well. It wouldn't be a surprise if Giddey agreed to either of those two deals, especially since he and the organization are in good standing, according to Brett Siegel of Clutch Points.

These deals can benefit both the Bulls and Giddey, and they may get something done before the Warriors and Kuminga.