The UFC flyweight division has never been more electrifying, and its reigning king, Alexandre Pantoja, might be ready to cross divisional lines for one of the biggest superfights of his career. Responding to swirling rumors and a pointed fan question on social media, Pantoja made headlines with a simple yet seismic statement: a title clash with UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili “makes sense—if they both win their next fights.”

🇬🇪 🏆 Alexandre Pantoja says a title fight with Merab Dvalishvili makes sense, if they both win their next fights: “I have a fight to fight, Merab has a fight to fight. Sandhagen is not an easy guy. Merab needs to win his next fight too.” 🎥 @Home_of_Fight @Jaidencablee pic.twitter.com/6bh9X3Ptdp — Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) August 7, 2025

Pantoja, fresh off his fourth consecutive title defense and in the midst of an eight-fight winning streak, finds himself at the center of pound-for-pound discussions after submitting top challenger Kai Kara-France at UFC 317. While he’s scheduled to defend his flyweight strap against rising contender Joshua Van, his eyes are clearly also on bigger targets. “I have a fight to fight, Merab has a fight to fight. Sandhagen is not an easy guy. Merab needs to win his next fight too,” Pantoja emphasized, referencing Merab’s upcoming title defense against dangerous bantamweight striker Cory Sandhagen.

This rare moment of candor hints at the possibility of a cross-division megafight—an encounter that would pit one of the greatest flyweights in UFC history against arguably the sport’s most relentless bantamweight workhorse. For now, however, both champions are focused on their immediate challengers, knowing that any slip could put superfight plans on ice.

Pantoja-Dvalishvili Face High-Stakes Tests

While superfight speculation runs rampant, the path forward for both Pantoja and Dvalishvili is anything but guaranteed. Dvalishvili, nicknamed “The Machine” for his suffocating pace and non-stop wrestling, is set to defend his bantamweight belt for the third time this year on October 4, 2025, against Cory Sandhagen at UFC 320. Sandhagen, the division’s most creative striker, presents one of the trickiest stylistic puzzles in the sport. He’s fresh off a highlight-reel TKO of former flyweight champ Deiveson Figueiredo, cementing his credentials as a legitimate threat to Merab’s reign.

Merab Dvalishvili will defend his UFC bantamweight title against Cory Sandhagen at UFC 320 in Las Vegas, Dana White announced. This bout will serve as the co-main event to Ankalaev vs. Pereira II. pic.twitter.com/cor50bO1qL — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 22, 2025

Pantoja, for his part, isn’t short on challenges either. After cleaning out much of his division, besting Royval, Erceg, Asakura, and Kara-France, he’s slated to face knockout artist Joshua Van next, who impressed critics with his big win over Brandon Royval. Van’s unpredictable style and hunger make him a dangerous foil for the experienced champion, meaning Pantoja must maintain laser focus if he wants to keep his championship run alive and his superfight dreams intact.

So when the Brazilian says, “Merab needs to win his next fight too,” he’s not just playing soundbite games—he’s respecting the possibility that Sandhagen could upend the bantamweight championship landscape and derail plans for a blockbuster event. Pantoja’s own title shot at another division is equally contingent on maintaining his dominance at flyweight.

Why Pantoja vs. Merab Could Be The UFC’s Next Superfight

Should both champions emerge victorious from their impending bouts, the prospect of Pantoja vs. Dvalishvili stands out among potential superfights. The matchup would break new ground for the UFC, featuring two relentless athletes with complementary skill sets, Pantoja’s Brazilian jiu-jitsu and finishing instincts versus Merab’s tireless grappling and volume. Both men have weathered stylistic storms across stacked divisions and are known for leaving everything in the Octagon.

Pantoja has already hinted that he could move up in weight for the right opportunity and pay structure, mentioning “money talks” and even joking about a ten-pound BMF title being up for grabs. Dvalishvili, meanwhile, has welcomed the challenge, expressing respect for Pantoja and enthusiasm for the cross-divisional bout if the UFC is interested. Both are fan-friendly fighters with deep international appeal—Pantoja as a proud Brazilian flagbearer, Dvalishvili as one of Georgia’s sporting icons.

Alexandre Pantoja says if the UFC wants him to fight Merab make it for a BMF belt and make it 130lbs.#HelwaniShow #UnCrownedVegas pic.twitter.com/2JAGTfUzl1 — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) June 30, 2025

As October approaches, all eyes will be on Sandhagen as he attempts to dethrone “The Machine.” If Dvalishvili successfully fends off the challenge and Pantoja continues his historic run at flyweight, the UFC—and fans worldwide, could be in for one of the most anticipated superfights in MMA history.

For now, as Alexandre Pantoja noted, both champions must fight their fights. But should they win, the door is open, and the dream superfight may be just one line on the contract away.