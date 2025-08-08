Indianapolis Colts fans held their breath in the first quarter of their preseason game when Anthony Richardson had to exit the game due to a finger injury. When looking at the replay, it seemed as if Richardson's pinky was bent in a way that it wasn't supposed to be.

Nonetheless, it doesn't look like he will miss any substantial time with the injury, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

“Colts QB Anthony Richardson. who was declared out last night with a finger injury, had all his X-rays come back clean and will be back on the practice field in the coming days, per source,” Schultz wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

In the second offensive possession for the Colts, a free blitzer hit Richardson as he was looking left, which caused his finger to go the other way as he was falling. After the game, Richardson shared what he saw on that specific play.

“I definitely looked at it,” Richardson said. “That's a tricky one. It's five man-pro and hot from the backside. I've just got to get my eyes, just be able to react to it,” he said. “… I just gotta be on my P's and Q's when it comes to that.

“It was just going to be hard for me to see anyway because my eyes are looking a certain way. But I just gotta be keyed on everybody bringing pressure like that. I thought it was going to be the nickel, but they brought it from the other side, so I gotta be ready to just get the ball out.”

Since Richardson has been in the league, he's dealt with several injuries that have kept him off the field. Luckily for this one, it doesn't look like he will miss any time. That's good news for him, as he tries to win the starting quarterback job against Daniel Jones.