The Toronto Blue Jays entered the Major League Baseball trade deadline with little to prove. John Schneider has applauded his players for climbing to the top of the American League East. The Blue Jays made one big move on Thursday, though, acquiring Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Shane Bieber. He joins a strong rotation featuring Chris Bassitt and others.

When the season began, expectations in Toronto were low. The team's biggest priority was signing Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to a long-term deal. The Blue Jays secured the All-Star first baseman to a 14-year, $500 million deal. With that done, their focus shifted to making the most of the 2025 regular season. When they went on their run, the front office bought in.

Bieber has not thrown a single pitch for the Guardians in 2025. Cleveland's former ace underwent Tommy John surgery more than a year ago, effectively ending his 2024 campaign before it started. His recovery has been a slow grind, but Bieber started his rehab assignment in the minor leagues before he got traded. Now, he finds himself in a new situation and environment.

Trying to figure out what the Blue Jays' expectations are is tricky. When they are at their best, Schneider's stars can shine as bright as anyone in the league. However, the team's limitations has many fans skeptical about how real their title chances are. They could just as easily be sent home in the first round as make it to the World Series and bring a title back to Toronto.

For now, morale in the Blue Jays' clubhouse is extremely high. They hope that Bieber can come off the injured list and hold down the playoff rotation alongside Bassitt and Kevin Gausman. However, trading for a pitcher like Bieber is a risk for any contender to make at the deadline.

The odds are against Bieber returning to peak form

Tommy John is one of the toughest injuries for a pitcher to come back from. While it has been done successfully in the past, there are more pitchers who faded into obscurity than recovered all the way back to their former glory. One of the best examples in today's game is Sandy Alcantara. Since undergoing surgery late in 2023, the former Miami Marlins ace has not been the same.

If Bieber does not pan out for Toronto, it does not have a huge impact on their long-term plans. He has a $16 million player option this winter, but is off the books by the 2026 offseason at the latest. However, the Blue Jays took a gamble and parted with prospects to bring him in. After taking a chance like that, Toronto is banking on the fact that he can come back and be excellent.

When completely healthy, Bieber could round out a formidable Blue Jays playoff rotation. He, Bassitt, Kevin Gausman, and Max Scherzer all have playoff experience and success to build on in 2025. Schneider has done a good job of finding new arms as well, including Eric Lauer. If their pitching staff can play as well as their offense can, Toronto's chances are good in the playoffs.

While a return to his former glory is not off the table for Bieber, the odds are not in his favor. Tommy John is not an injury that can be rushed, no matter who the pitcher is. Toronto faces a unique challenge when it comes to his return. Despite all of that, Bieber is optimistic about contributing to the Blue Jays.

Toronto risks losing pitchers in the shuffle

Bassitt, Gausman, and Scherzer are cemented into Schneider's rotation. When he returns, Bieber figures to be the No. 2 or No. 3 pitcher in the pecking order. While having too much good pitching is never a bad thing, Schneider has to make tough decisions about who starts when. If Bieber's play demands that he join Gausman as the team's co-ace's, pitchers like Lauer could struggle.

Lauer has had great moments for the Blue Jays this season. Toronto's rotation is full of veterans have good seasons alongside one of the league's best offensive attacks. However, when the rotation gets smaller, decisions become harder and harder to make. It takes a large amount of buy-in from almost every pitcher to accept the fact that their role might get smaller.

When looking at their numbers, Bieber could come in as the best statistical pitcher. In his last full season, the veteran had a 3.80 ERA for Cleveland. During his career, the 30-year-old has been a multi-time All-Star and an American League CY Young Award winner. At his age, the Blue Jays could decide to re-sign him to a longer deal to form a trio with him, Bassitt, and Gausman.

Toronto pushed their chips to the middle of the table when the front office traded for Bieber. While he is a major addition on paper, there are many unknowns when it comes to what he will bring to his new team. Regardless of what he can give the Blue Jays when he gets back to the major leagues, Bieber's teammates feel like they can win the title.