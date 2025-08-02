The New York Mets are attempting to snap a four-game skid that allowed the Philadelphia Phillies to retake the division lead. And Mets’ masher Pete Alonso gave his team an early boost with an absolute bomb.

Alonso got New York on the board in the first inning with a three-run homer. And the All-Star slugger reached an impressive milestone with the mighty blast, notching career home run No. 250, per MLB.

Pete Alonso DESTROYED this ball for his career home run No. 250 🔥 pic.twitter.com/703rU81oM8 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 2, 2025

San Francisco Giants starter Kai-Wei Teng left a 94 mph four-seamer over the middle of the plate. Alonso squared up the high fastball and drove it 428 feet to center for a no-doubter dinger.

Pete Alonso closes in on Mets’ all-time home run record

While Juan Soto has dominated coverage of the Mets after signing a $765 million deal with the team, Alonso has put together another strong campaign. He’s now up to 24 home runs and 86 RBI on the season, hitting .262 with an .860 OPS.

And Alonso is making Mets history. He surpassed David Wright on the team’s all-time home run list this year. He’s now second in franchise history with 250 dongs. And he’ll almost certainly move into first place this season as he’s just two taters behind Darryl Strawberry's team record of 252 homers.

The seventh-year veteran has spent his entire career with New York. After blasting 53 home runs and winning Rookie of the Year in his 2019 debut, he’s put together four straight seasons with at least 34 homers. It would probably be six straight seasons if not for the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign, when he hit 16 bombs in 57 games.

Alonso made his fifth-career All-Star Game this season. And he became the first Mets player to hit a home run in the Midsummer Classic since David Wright in 2006.

The Mets are in a heated battle with the Phillies for the NL East crown. After winning seven straight games, including a sweep of the Giants in San Francisco, New York has lost four in a row.

The team dropped its series opener against the Giants at home on Friday, falling to 62-48 on the season. The Mets entered play on Saturday trailing Philadelphia by half a game.