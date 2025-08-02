In a development that has rocked the Dallas Cowboys’ training camp, team owner and general manager Jerry Jones made a shocking revelation regarding a previously undisclosed contract offer made to All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons. This revelation came just a day after Parsons formally requested a trade, citing long-standing frustrations with the stalled contract negotiations.

According to Jones, a significant contract offer was presented to Parsons during a meeting at the Big 12 Championship game in March 2025.

“What y’all don’t know is what I offered him,” Jones said. “And it’s a hell of a lot more than you think I did. That’s what you don’t know.”

But despite the magnitude of the offer, it ultimately went nowhere. Jones pointed out that it was Parsons who backed out of the deal.

“Micah took it off,” Jones admitted. “He took it off. That’s very important.”

Parsons, who turned 26 in May and is entering his fifth NFL season, has been nothing short of dominant since entering the league. He has racked up 52.5 sacks, 172 solo tackles, 84 assisted tackles, and 112 quarterback hits over four seasons. He’s been selected to four Pro Bowls, named First-Team All-Pro twice, and was the 2021 Defensive Rookie of the Year. In the 2024 season alone, he recorded 12 sacks, 12 tackles for loss, 30 total tackles, and 2 forced fumbles in 13 games.

Stats don’t lie, but apparently, they don’t speed up negotiations either. Cowboys fans made their stance clear by chanting “We Want Micah” during the team’s first training camp practice following the trade request.

Yet Jones remains unfazed, stating, “I would say to our fans, don’t lose any sleep over this,” and reaffirmed that the team is not considering trading Parsons.

Although the Cowboys keep insisting that Micah Parsons isn’t on the trade block, Jerry Jones’ latest comments have only added fuel to the fire. Pointing the finger at Parsons for pulling the deal off the table hasn’t exactly won public favor, especially when the linebacker has been the backbone of their defense. To make things more awkward, Jones admitted he hasn’t even spoken to Parsons since the trade request. Add in the reported radio silence from Parsons’ agent, and it’s no wonder talks have stalled.

If this whole thing feels familiar, that’s because it is. Long, messy contract standoffs have practically become tradition under Jones’ watch. It is still believed that the Cowboys will secure Parsons with a monster deal, probably one that makes him the highest-paid defensive player in league history. But instead of keeping things clean and focused on a playoff push, the Cowboys are once again caught up in a sideshow they could’ve avoided.