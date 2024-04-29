After nearly two months since its release, MTG Fallout could be one of the best sets to launch. Bethesda's Fallout franchise is the latest collaboration with Magic the Gathering to appear in their Universes Beyond sets. Its predecessor was the Lord of the Rings franchise, which is currently the tabletop's best-selling collaborative set. However, Fallout is catching up and is sitting in second place.
While MTG Lord of the Rings took the game by storm earning $200 million in sales in under six months, Hasbro CEO Chris Cocks said that MTG Fallout is best-performing in terms of Commander decks. Not only are the Fallout Commanders doing well among the Universes Beyond collections, but they're also outselling licensed Wizards of the Coast Commander decks.
“It's a great set,” said Cocks in a recent earning call. “It's probably our best-performing Commander set ever, whether it’s a Universes Beyond set or not.”
Honestly, there's a lot to take into consideration as to why MTG Fallout performed the way it did recently. Firstly, a lot of hype surrounded the TV series adaptation of the Fallout franchise. Then there was the announcement of Fallout 4's next-gen update that recently launched on consoles and PC. Of course, it's also undeniable that many MTG players are fans of Bethesda's post-apocalyptic game.
All MTG Fallout Commanders
Like most Commander pre-constructed (precon) decks, the MTG Fallout set launched with four decks. All four Commanders are well-known characters in the game such as Caesar, Dogmeat, Dr. Madison Li, and The Wise Mothman.
Dogmeat, the Ever Loyal
Dogmeat is one of, if not the most beloved character in the Fallout franchise. Despite making his debut in Fallout 3, the German Shepherd is mostly known for his appearance in Fallout 4.
In MTG, Dogmeat is a Naya Commander deck that mainly focuses on equipping creatures with Enchantment Auras and Artifact Equipments. While many see the German Shepherd as a good boy, players won't be thrilled when getting swung by a buffed-out beast.
In order for Dogmeat to quickly gain control of the Auras and Equipments, he utilizes a new game mechanic called Junk tokens. Players can sacrifice these tokens to exile the top of their library and play that card anytime during that turn.
The Wise Mothman
The Wise Mothman is a more recent character from the Fallout franchise, Making his debut in Fallout 76, Mothman was labeled as “The Wise One” by his followers of fellow Mothmen. This was due to his different-colored eyes, making him seem more intellectual. Most Mothmen typically have red eyes while “The Wise One” has an amaranth-shaded set of eyes.
In MTG, Mothman is a Sultai Commander who relies on milling players' decks to increase his base power and toughness. For each nonland card milled, as long as Mothman is on the battlefield, he can distribute +1/+1 counters among creatures the player controls.
One of the methods Mothman makes his opponents mill is by giving them Rad counters. Rads are a new mechanic in the game wherein players with these counters are required to mill a certain amount of cards depending on the number of Rads after their draw step.
Caesar, Legion's Emperor
Edward Sallow, mostly known as Caesar, is one of the main antagonists in Fallout: New Vegas. Similarly to the game, Caesar takes charge in the MTG universe. He is a Mardu Commander who creates a lot of tokens while dealing heavy damage.
It's quite tricky going up against a Caeser player especially if players don't have their removal cards in their hands yet. Allowing the Legion's Emperor to create as many tokens as he can will be the doom of the entire board.
Dr. Madison Li
Dr. Madison Li is a renowned scientist in the Fallout franchise. First making an appearance in Fallout 3, she made multiple appearances in the games beyond.
In MTG, Dr. Madison Li is a Jeskai Commander who focuses on accumulating lots of Energy counters. Like Junk Tokens and Rad counters, Energy is a new mechanic in the game introduced as part of the MTG Fallout set. Energy counters are typically used for paying for certain abilities a card may require.
The majority of the cards in her precon deck synergize with the Energy counter mechanic. Players shouldn't worry about falling short of Energy considering how the mechanic can only be found in the MTG Fallout set for now.
Each MTG Fallout Commander precon deck costs approximately $70 – $80 depending on where consumers purchase the items. Collectors may want to consider buying the whole lot instead as it only costs around $180 – $240.
For more gaming news, be sure to check out ClutchPoints Gaming.