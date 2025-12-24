The Golden State Warriors have won four championships over the last decade, making their mark as one of the best dynasties of all time behind Stephen Curry and Draymond Green. But as those stars have aged, cracks have appeared in the Warriors' foundation, and coach Steve Kerr has admitted this could be a fading dynasty, according to journalist Nick Friedell.

“Kerr is very reflective in his comments today. He admits ‘we are a fading dynasty' and believes everyone around the league knows that — but remains confident that the Warriors can still go on another run and get to where they want to go.”

Despite any talk of diminished dynasties, the Warriors are still doing everything they can to stay in the race. They are currently 15-15 and eighth in the Western Conference. Despite the team not being as elite as it once was, Kerr remains committed to the Warriors and believes they can go on another run.

Last season, the Warriors made some noise when they qualified for the playoffs after winning a play-in game with the Memphis Grizzlies. Then, they shocked the second-seeded Houston Rockets in the First Round after Buddy Hield led the way with 33 points while Curry added 22. But when Curry sustained an injury in Game 1, the Warriors were no match for the Minnesota Timberwolves, losing the Western Conference Semifinals 4-1.

Curry is still thriving while continuing to battle minor injuries. Meanwhile, Green is still battling and is one of the most physical players in the game. Jimmy Butler III is one of the better scorers on the Warriors, and Brandin Podziemski has emerged as a reliable secondary option. Although the Warriors are not nearly as strong as they once were, they still have the championship pedigree and a coach who has won four titles. Their next game will be on Christmas Day against the Dallas Mavericks.