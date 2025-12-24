The Kansas City Chiefs enter Christmas with aches and pains. All before facing the rival Denver Broncos in front of a streaming audience.

Not one, but four different players are dealing with an NFL injury. NFL insider for The 33rd Team Ari Meirov revealed Tyquan Thornton, Rashee Rice, Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson are all on injured reserve — ending their season.

Of the four, Rice entered concussion protocol. He'll now look ahead to the 2026 season. But he's not the only prominent Chiefs player aiming for a '26 comeback.

Patrick Mahomes is also out — having torn his ACL against the Los Angeles Chargers. Even backup Gardner Minshew is dealing with a knee ailment, prompting the Shane Buechele signing via the Buffalo Bills.

Is prominent Chiefs star playing in final Arrowhead Stadium game?

K.C. walking in battered isn't the only major Xmas storyline.

Many fans and analysts are wondering if Travis Kelce will suit up one last time inside Arrowhead Stadium. Kelce is in his mid-30s and engaged to Grammy winner plus Chiefs superfan Taylor Swift.

Kelce, though, isn't getting any younger and has received his share of ailments. Even his head coach Andy Reid answered if Kelce will run out of Arrowhead one last time.

“His numbers, his personality speaks for themselves,” Reid said to reporters. “Phenomenal person, great for the community. He's everything you want from a player representing an organization.”

His words signify Kelce will either retire or enter free agency. He's still an unrestricted free agent for the 2026 class. But the longtime Chiefs tight end will turn 37 ahead of next season. Even with his illustrious accolades and multiple Super Bowl titles, Kelce may not command a high market in free agency should he enter.

K.C. can still attempt to bring him back — except it won't be a long-term deal compared to the ones he signed in the past. Regardless, Kelce will be playing with a different looking offensive personnel group against the AFC West leading Broncos.