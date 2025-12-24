\The Golden State Warriors have been put in the spotlight over the past few days, as Draymond Green and head coach Steve Kerr got into it during a timeout against the Orlando Magic. We've heard from Green and Kerr regarding the interaction, but many want to know Stephen Curry's thoughts.

Well, he recently shared his opinion on the incident.

“They were just having a good conversation. It's kind of for them to talk about not me… I haven’t had a chance to talk to [Draymond]… I'm pretty sure we know how to be professional,” Curry said.

Right after the game, Kerr opened up about the incident, but didn't want to go in too much on the topic, but after their most recent practice, he shared more on the incident, saying he apologized to both Green and the team, according to Nick Friedell.

“Kerr opens his post practice press conference saying Monday night was ‘not my finest hour.' Kerr said he apologized to Draymond for his actions. Draymond apologized to him. They both apologized to the team,” Friedell wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

During the incident against the Magic, Green stormed off to the locker room, and he never returned to the game for the Warriors. Green did come back to the bench, but he was in street clothes, and the Warriors still ended up winning.

Green did speak about the incident as well after the game.

“Tempers spilled over, and I thought it was best that I got out of there,” Green said. “I don’t think it was a situation that was going to get better. It was just best to remove myself.”

The Warriors decided not to punish Green for his actions, and everything should go back to normal for the team as they continue to try and climb the standings.