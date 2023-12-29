Motherhood transforms Naomi Osaka for inspiring Australian Open comeback.

Naomi Osaka, the celebrated four-time Grand Slam champion, recently spoke about how becoming a mother has altered her outlook, particularly as she prepares for a major comeback at the Australian Open. After her last competitive appearance at the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo in late September 2022, Osaka took a hiatus following the birth of her daughter, Shai, in July.

During a visit to Brisbane's Lone Pine Koala Sanctuary on Friday, Osaka shared insights into how motherhood has impacted her life.

“Being a mum has changed my life a lot. I think it changed my perspective on a lot of things,” Osaka said, via Reuters. “Giving birth was one of the most painful things I've ever gone through. It's definitely made me feel like physically I can handle a lot.

As Osaka makes her return to the WTA Tour at the Brisbane International on Sunday, her focus extends beyond her performance; she aims to be a positive example for her daughter.

“I want to show Shai that she's capable of everything, so that's one of my main purposes and main reasons why I want to be back out here,” she said.

With her previous victories at the Australian Open in 2019 and 2021, Osaka is cautiously optimistic about her comeback, acknowledging her absence from recent tournaments.

“I've given myself the biggest chance to do well, but at the same time, I haven't had any match play,” Osaka said. “I'm just embracing the fact that it's my first tournament in a very long time. I'm just trying to have fun and do well at the same time.”

The Australian Open will begin Jan. 14 and continue through Jan. 28.

Osaka's comeback is not just about her return to tennis but also marks a new chapter in her life as a mother.