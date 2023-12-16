Naomi Osaka is back.

Naomi Osaka is officially returning to the WTA Tour after a year-long hiatus.

Osaka, who was pregnant and also took a break due to mental health problems, announced her plans for “Chapter 2” as the upcoming tennis season begins in January.

This is what Osaka had to say on social media Friday:

“I know we’ve shared some really amazing memories and I also know that I’ve done some things that I wish I would’ve handled differently (lol),” Osaka wrote. “Regardless of all that, thank you for allowing me to grow up on my own time and thank you for showing me a ton of patience. I don’t know what I did to deserve you all but I’m so extremely grateful.”

She continued, “Very honored to be going on chapter 2 of this tennis journey together and I’m so excited to see you guys next year.”

Naomi Osaka hasn't taken the court since September of 2022 and had a child with rapper Cordae this past July. The four-time Grand Slam champion is expected to return at the Brisbane International Tournament, which is a tune-up event for the Australian Open in Melbourne.

It remains to be seen what type of form Osaka will be in following such a lengthy lay-off. But, it does appear she's in a better headspace mentally, and becoming a mother could've helped her mature. That tends to happen.

“I always love starting my season in Brisbane and can’t wait to return,” Naomi Osaka said, via PEOPLE. “The Brisbane International is such a great tournament and will set me up for a brilliant comeback this summer.”