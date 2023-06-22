The Washington Nationals and Arizona Diamondbacks engaged in a Thursday afternoon game. Halfway through the contest, Nationals manager Davey Martinez got ejected after taking an issue with home plate umpire Doug Eddings strike zone.

But the ejection of Martinez is right up there with the best of the year and you have to watch it to believe it.

Davey Martinez was LIVID to the point where he laid down to show the ump how much his disagreed with the call pic.twitter.com/ZpBTtJS990 — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) June 22, 2023

Davey Martinez got into the umpire's ear, wiped off home plate, then laid down right behind it to signal how low the pitcher were that were called for strikes. The strike zone had been a hot topic all day, and Martinez finally lost it in the fifth inning.

Baseball fans everywhere were shocked at Martinez's ejection, and this has to be up there with one of the best of the year.

DAVEY MARTINEZ IS MY PRESIDENT — Ethan Levine (@EthanLevine123) June 22, 2023

Argument of the Month, if not the season so far, goes to Davey Martinez. #NATITUDE — First Pitch Strike (@1stPitchK) June 22, 2023

Good for Davey Martinez for letting the ump have it. CJ Abrams was K'd for a pitch mid-calf with 2 runners on-base. pic.twitter.com/gQvg7q6FtB — Talk Nats (@TalkNats) June 22, 2023

Just a week before, Martinez had printed out a picture of the controversial game-ending call and held it up during a press conference in another frustrating situation for the Nationals manager, so this isn't exactly a new trend for him this season.

Davey Martinez went to the printer after the game for a photo of how bad MLB Umpires are pic.twitter.com/tqMiVB02d2 — Barstool Baseball (@StoolBaseball) June 15, 2023

It sure has been a difficult year for Martinez and the Nationals in general. They sit in last place in the National League East with a 28-45 record, and games such as this one are not helping one bit when the strike zone was questionable.

The latest outburst from Martinez could result in a fine from the league, but this video will be played for a long time in one of the more recent all-time manager ejections in the MLB.