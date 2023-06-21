The Washington Nationals are laboring through another tough season, as their 27-45 record is the worst in the entire National League. Things haven't been great for the rebuilding Nats for the entire season, and things hit a new low when MacKenzie Gore and Victor Robles got into a confrontation in the dugout during their 9-3 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals. However, manager Dave Martinez doesn't seem too concerned with the incident.

Gore appeared to be upset with Robles' effort on a line drive hit to center field that he appeared to have a chance to catch. Instead, he slowed up and let the ball fall in front of him, and on the next batter, Gore allowed a two-run home run to Dylan Carlson. After the game, though, Martinez said the incident was something that happened in the heat of the moment, and that the team would be moving on from it.

“They talked about it. We talked about it. It's good. It happens. We are trying to compete. It happens. I just wanted to make sure that nothing was going to go crazy there in the dugout, so I just got in between them. It was good. Few words were said, and then it was done. Obviously, MacKenzie thought he should have caught the ball. I thought he should have caught the ball, but it was windy. I think he thought he was going to catch it easy, and the ball just died on him and he couldn't get there.” – Dave Martinez, ESPN

Confrontations like this happen all the time in sports, so it isn't outrageously concerning to see Gore and Robles be upset with each other. Hopefully they are able to move past this incident, as the Nationals will be looking to find their way back into the win column after losing their past five games.