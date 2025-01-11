The New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies contain two of the highest payrolls in MLB. The Atlanta Braves rank in the top-10. Translation: competing in the National League East is a brutal endeavor. The Washington Nationals will not battle those franchises with their checkbook, but they are making low-key moves that can make them a possible nuisance in the division.

Washington is in agreement on a contract with 2022 All-Star relief pitcher Jorge Lopez, per The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal. There are a myriad of question marks in the pitching staff, so strengthening the bullpen is a sensible philosophy for president of baseball operations Mike Rizzo to employ.

Lopez endured a tumultuous start to the 2024 season, but he finished the year as one of the steadier relievers. The Mets released the right-hander in June after he had a meltdown and hurled his glove into the stands. An ongoing family crisis better explains the source of his frustrations, but the team felt a split was necessary. Lopez bounced back in a big way with the Chicago Cubs.

The 31-year-old notched a 2.03 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 24 games for the NL Central club. He is now taking his talents to Nationals Park, eager to play a role in the franchise's continuous resurgence efforts.

Nationals are working toward a genuine revival

Washington dealt Dylan Floro at the trade deadline, and closer Kyle Finnegan is a free agent, which leaves the pen with sizable holes to fill. Lopez is a savvy veteran addition who can help manager Dave Martinez figure out the ninth inning. He should have an opportunity to at least earn a share of the closer role in 2025, as the Nats continue to construct their final roster.

Luis Garcia Jr., CJ Abrams, James Wood, Dylan Crews and Jacob Young and newcomer Nathaniel Lowe, among others, make up a promising position player group, while MacKenzie Gore leads the starting pitching rotation. Traces of a respectable baseball team are present on South Capital Street. The trick is supplementing the talent with productive contributors.

The Nationals believe Jorge Lopez fits that mold and are inserting him into their intriguing blueprint.