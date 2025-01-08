The Washington Nationals are looking to take the next step after putting up identical 71-91 records in 2023 and 2024. After adding players like Josh Bell and Nathaniel Lowe to their lineup, the Nationals have brought in another veteran bat.

Washington has signed Amed Rosario to a one-year, $2 million contract, via Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

Rosario played for three different teams during the 2024 season. He began the year with the Tampa Bay Rays before being traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers, who placed him on waivers. Rosario was then claimed by the Cincinnati Reds, who he finished the season with.

Over 103 total games, Rosario hit .280 with three home runs, 32 RBI and 13 stolen bases. Over his entire eight-year MLB career, the 29-year-old has hit .273 with 63 home runs, 366 RBI and 109. While he doesn't offer exorbitant power, Rosario is a consistent hitter who can make noise on the basepaths.

With this signing, the Nationals became much more versatile in how they fill out their lineup card. Rosario's main position has been shortstop, but he also has experience at second and third base as well as the outfield. Washington can mix and match exactly where they want to put Rosario on the diamond.

Shortstop, left and right field are three positions the Nationals are counted for. CJ Abrams, Dylan Crews and James Woods should all play massive roles in any Washington 2025 success. Perhaps in center field, second or third, where the Nats have some unheralded players is where Rosario will make hay.

Washington will have all of Spring Training to figure out their exactly alignments. For now, it's clear to see that they are active in improving their offense. Amed Rosario won't pack as much of a punch as Bell or Lowe, but he is a sensible veteran addition. The Nationals are ultimately hoping all of these additions lead to a playoff berth.