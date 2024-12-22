On Sunday, the Washington Nationals and the Texas Rangers agreed on a trade that would send Nathaniel Lowe to the Nats in exchange for Robert Garcia. This move comes as the first base market is a top priority for many teams this offseason.

“The Washington Nationals are finalizing a trade to acquire first baseman Nathaniel Lowe from the Texas Rangers, sources tell ESPN.” via Jeff Passan on X, formerly Twitter. Passan also tweeted, “Left-handed reliever Robert Garcia is headed from the Nationals to the Rangers in the Nathaniel Lowe trade, sources tell ESPN.”

This is a developing story.