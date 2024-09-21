The Washington Nationals have generated buzz in the baseball world for their upstart group of young players as their rebuild continues. However, the team made a mind-blowing CJ Abrams move on Saturday.

The Nationals are sending the shortstop down to the minors, via The Athletic's Britt Ghiroli.

“The Nationals are optioning CJ Abrams to the minor leagues, sources tell the Athletic,” Ghiroli said. “Abrams was an All Star, but has struggled in the second half.”

Abrams is hitting .246 with 20 homers, 65 RBI, and a .747 OPS this season. The rookie hit just .176 and .187 in July and August, respectively, before bouncing back with a .271 average in September.

However, the move may not be due to his second-half struggles, via MASN's Mark Zuckerman.

“Nationals announce they’ve optioned CJ Abrams to AAA and recalled Trey Lipscomb,” Zuckerman said. “We’ll be hearing from Davey Martinez shortly but I don’t believe it’s performance-based.”