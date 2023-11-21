NBA 2K24 Thanksgiving Event & Final Majestic Cards Out Now!

Discover NBA 2K24's Thanksgiving event and final Majestic cards release, featuring Diamond King James, in an enhanced MyTEAM experience.

As the NBA 2K24 gaming community gears up for the Thanksgiving event, a surge of excitement surrounds the release of the final Majestic cards, featuring the highly anticipated basketball legend, Diamond King James. The event, marking a significant milestone in the NBA 2K24 series, promises an engaging and rewarding experience for players worldwide.

The Majestic collection, a cornerstone of the NBA 2K24 experience, reaches its climax with the unveiling of its last set. This final release allows players to directly access LeBron James’ Diamond Player Card by completing the Majestic Inserts collection. The addition of LeBron’s card is not just a highlight for fans but a strategic gameplay element, enhancing the overall gaming experience.

Thanksgiving Event & final Majestic cards coming out tomorrow 👀 Learn more in the MyTEAM Playbook: https://t.co/olF22ehv5j 💎 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (Collection Reward + Special Insert)

💎 Jaylen Brown

🟣 Cade Cunningham

🟣 Michael Beasley pic.twitter.com/kLzGGTAsyz — NBA 2K MyTEAM (@NBA2KMyTEAM) November 21, 2023

In a unique twist, LeBron's Diamond Player Card will remain available as a Special Insert in the Pack Market. However, for the dedicated NBA 2K24 aficionados, an exclusive opportunity presents itself. By completing Agendas to acquire 10 players from the Majestic collection, players can secure the sought-after King James card. This collection includes notable names such as the Collection Reward Diamond James Harden, available since Friday, November 17, and a yet-to-be-revealed Collection Reward set to launch on November 22.

The Collection Rewards feature a star-studded lineup, including:

“King James” Diamond LeBron James

Diamond Collection Reward James Harden

Diamond Collection Reward Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Plus, an array of Amethyst, Ruby, Sapphire, and Emerald players like John Havlicek, Trae Young, and more.

These rewards, available via Agendas, will be accessible until the onset of Season 3 on December 1.

In this grand finale, the Majestic set introduces Diamond Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, the second-highest leading scorer in the NBA. Abdul-Jabbar’s inclusion allows players to leverage his iconic skyhook on the MyTEAM courts, further enriching their team rosters.

The Final Majestic Set Collection Rewards include:

Collection Reward: Diamond Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Diamond Jaylen Brown

Amethyst Cade Cunningham, Michael Beasley

Ruby Jusuf Nurkic, Shareef Abdur-Rahim

Sapphire Larry Hughes, Larry Nance Jr.

Emerald Andre Roberson, Larry Sanders

Gold Slava Medvedenko, Tyronn Lue

An innovative addition to this set is the transformation of the Prime Box into the Elite Box. This premium package, tailored for the ultimate NBA 2K24 experience, contains six packs. It features a guaranteed Holo Majestic player with a sell value quadruple that of standard MyTEAM Points. Additionally, it includes a Double Player Pack, a guaranteed Amethyst Majestic player, a Ruby Majestic Option Pack, a guaranteed Hall of Fame Badge, and a Diamond or Gold pack offering the best chance at securing a Diamond Player Card.

The Thanksgiving event in NBA 2K24, combined with the final release of the Majestic cards, is set to offer a rich and immersive gaming experience. The inclusion of Diamond King James, alongside other notable players, adds depth and excitement to the MyTEAM mode. This event not only celebrates the festive season but also marks a pivotal moment in the NBA 2K24 series, leaving players eagerly anticipating future developments and updates.

As Season 3 approaches, the NBA 2K24 community can expect more thrilling content and surprises. The Thanksgiving event and the final Majestic cards release are just a glimpse of what’s in store for the players. The integration of iconic players like LeBron James and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in the game's ecosystem signifies NBA 2K24’s commitment to delivering an authentic and dynamic basketball simulation experience.

