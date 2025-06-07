College sports is headed in a new direction after the House settlement passed on Friday night following a long battle between the NCAA and the House. The ruling will have massive implications on the structure of college sports moving forward, and other changes are already coming as a result of the domino effect.

One of those changes is the new College Sports Commission, which now has a face. Former MLB executive Bryan Seeley is the new head of the CSC, according to Pete Thamel and Jeff Passan of ESPN.

“One of the most prominent changes came together quickly, as Major League Baseball executive Bryan Seeley was named CEO of the new College Sports Commission on Friday night,” Thamel and Passan wrote. “Sources told ESPN that Seeley has been the target for the role for weeks, and the long-awaited formalization of the House settlement triggered his hire.”

Seeley is currently serving as the MLB's executive vice president of legal and operations, where he has gotten plenty of experience as a governing figure. He will need that in this new role as well, as the NCAA will no longer be in charge of most disciplinary procedures. Instead, that will fall to the CSC.

The College Sports Commission will be a major governing body in college sports moving forward, and punishing schools who break the rules will be one of the primary responsibilities for the new group.

“The CSC is the new era's enforcement arm that will have final say in doling out punishments and deciding when rules have been broken,” Thamel and Passan wrote. “It's one of the most important roles in this new era, as the industry has been craving some type of guidance since the advent of name, imagine and likeness has made the descriptor ‘wild, wild west' a common one in regard to the generally unregulated college sports industry.”

While Seeley's place in college sports is hard to envision until we see him in action, there is no question that he will be one of the big aces of the sport as it moves into this new era.

In addition to adding roster limits, the House settlement allows schools to pay players directly instead of everything going through the NIL collectives. There will certainly be a lot to sort through with that, so Seeley will be learning on the job in his new role.