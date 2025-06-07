Chicago Sky star Angel Reese is used to being the center of a lot of public attention, and there's been no shortage of eyes on her since the 2025 WNBA season tipped off. But after controversy between Reese and Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark sent the media into a frenzy, both traditional and social, Reese has been relatively quiet while the Sky have had some downtime in their schedule.

However, Reese broke her social media silence ahead of the Sky's rematch with the Fever, speaking out in defense of herself against a statement made on one online post about her.

“When did I say this??” Reese posted to her X, formerly Twitter, account with two laughing emojis. The 23-year-old was responding to a tweet that claimed she'd said “Prime [Brittney] Griner would beat Prime Allen Iverson,” which Reese called out as one of many “lies” being spread about her. “Yall really make up something new everyday lmaooo.”

when did i say this?? 🤣🤣yall really make up something new everyday lmaooo https://t.co/7261STXVuw — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) June 6, 2025 Expand Tweet

“I really hope that check be worth the amount of lies yall make up EVERYDAY,” Reese continued. “I REALLYYYYY hope.”

I really hope that check be worth the amount of lies yall make up EVERYDAY 🤣😭i REALLYYYYY hope — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) June 6, 2025 Expand Tweet

Reese hasn't been the only one seeing her side. NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal came to Reese's defense recently, emphasizing that the only opinion she should listen to is her own.

Article Continues Below

“In order to be great, you have to know you're great,” Shaq told Sports Illustrated's Claudette Montana in a June 2 interview. “She just needs to continue to … play her game, better her game, and don't worry about the nonsense. I tell her all the time: ‘Don't be looking at those comments.' Because they don't really have a voice, they just think they do.”

To her credit, Reese seems to have taken the basketball veteran's advice. In response to an X user who told her to try and stop the rumors because they “tarnished her reputation,” Reese displayed the level of confidence that Shaq was seemingly hoping to inspire.

“My brand is BUILT, love. They can't stop what's already BUILT. The real KNOW the REAL.”

My brand is BUILT love. They can’t stop what’s already BUILT. The real KNOW the REAL. https://t.co/DdUQhanema — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) June 6, 2025 Expand Tweet

Reese will be turning her attention to getting revenge on a Clark-less Fever squad as well as the Sky's third win of the season. The two teams will be clashing under the league's brightest spotlight yet, with a WNBA game taking place at the United Center for the first time ever.