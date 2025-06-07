The titanic rematch between the Edmonton Oilers and the Florida Panthers has more than lived up to the hype so far. In Game 1, the Oilers won at the end of the first overtime on a goal by Leon Draisiatl, and Game 2 was arguably even better.

After a back and forth affair that saw high-scoring action early and physical intensity throughout, the Panthers found themselves clinging to a 4-3 lead late in the third period as they tried to even the series at one game apiece. The clock ticked down inside a minute, and Florida was right on the cusp of victory as the Oilers played with six skaters.

Veteran forward Corey Perry had other ideas. After an Edmonton shot ricocheted off of Sergei Bobrovsky and into the slot, Perry was able to secure the rebound and punch it in the back of the net to tie the game at four with just 17 seconds remaining in regulation.

After Perry found the back of the net and the Edmonton crowd exploded, fans on social media couldn't believe the latest twist in this classic series.

After the 40-year old's heroics sent the game to extra time, both teams had plenty of chances to get over the line in the first OT. However, big saves from Stuart Skinner and Bobrovsky continued to extend the game into a second overtime.

The Oilers seemed to have a little bit more control in that second OT, but it didn't matter in the end. After an Edmonton shot bounced hard off the boards, Brad Marchand ended up with a breakaway and just squeaked it past Skinner for the game-winning goal to tie the series.

It feels right that this Cup Final is tied at one game apiece after two very tight games, both of which needed overtime to be decided. Now, the series leaves Canada for the time being and heads back to Florida for Games 3 and 4. The pivotal Game 3 will take place on Monday night as the defending champs look to protect home ice and get their nose out in front in the series.