Francisco Lindor suffered a broken toe during Wednesday’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. But after missing the series finale against LA, Lindor was available to pinch hit for the New York Mets in Friday’s matchup against the Colorado Rockies. And the four-time All-Star came up big.

Lindor hit for Tyrone Taylor in the top of the ninth inning of a 2-2 game. With two on and two out he drove a 94 mph cutter from Zach Agnos into the right field corner, scoring Juan Soto and Pete Alonso, per MLB on X. Alonso scored all the way from first on Lindor’s two-run double, making a heads up slide to get around the catcher after the throw from right beat him to home plate.

Broken pinky toe? No problem 😤 Francisco Lindor comes of the bench and delivers a HUGE double to put the @Mets ahead!

Francisco Lindor comes through in the clutch for the Mets

Lindor sustained a fractured pinky toe on his right foot after he was hit by Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin. The injury kept him out of the starting lineup for the last two games but he was able to come off the bench and deliver in the clutch for the Mets Friday.

In the seventh inning, Alonso got the team on the board with his own two-run double, extending his Major League RBI lead to 57. The Mets first baseman has been on a tear of late. Alonso hammered the Dodgers in LA and he’s now hitting .298 with a .977 OPS. He has a National League-leading 20 doubles and 15 home runs in 64 games this season.

The duo recently teamed up to set a new Mets franchise record when both Lindor and Alonso homered in a game for the 28th time. The feat broke Darryl Strawberry and Howard Johnson's previous mark of 27 such games.

The Mets decision to (eventually) sign Alonso in free agency is looking like a steal. Of course, it’s also looking like Alonso will be exercising his option to re-enter free agency after this season.

Lindor, meanwhile, remains the heart and soul of this team. And he’s been as clutch as ever this year. Lindor is on the verge of breaking the Mets record for leadoff home runs. He’s started six games this season by going deep. Curtis Granderson currently has the team record with seven, which he accomplished in 2015 and 2016.

After a disappointing loss to the Dodgers Thursday, the Mets bounced back against the Rockies. New York has now won 10 of the last 13 games, improving to 40-24. The team has a 2.5 game lead over the second-place Philadelphia Phillies in the NL East.