On Friday night, the New York Yankees came out of the gates hot in the first game of their three-game weekend set against the Boston Red Sox and weathered an early-game injury problem that forced Anthony Volpe exit. They took a 9-6 victory after scoring five runs in the first inning without looking back, and in that victory, Jazz Chisholm continued to swing the bat as well as anyone in the league, going 3-5 with a three-run home run and a run-scoring single, giving him a total of 4 RBIs on the night.

Since returning from a stint on the injured list that sidelined him for over a month, Chisholm has been a different animal on the plate, which is quite a turnaround from his poor start to the season. In 16 at-bats since his return (four games), the Yankees third baseman has tallied eight hits, two home runs, and six RBIs — giving New York another incredible weapon at the plate as if they were in dire need of one.

And the secret, it appears, to Chisholm's improved hitting is letting the game come to him even if he's not going full-tilt.

“70 percent. Just go at 70 percent. That's what's been working. I don't know, it works! I don't know what to tell you! Playing at 70 percent, defense, offense, running, everything. Stay healthy. You don't swing and miss as much. You can say that [I'm working smarter, not harder.] At 70 percent, I'm one of the best out there. At 100 percent, I might be dogcrap. I was hitting .171 at 100 percent, so we're going to take 70 percent,” Chisholm told reporters following their win on Friday, via Yankees Videos on SNY.

If it works, it works, and there's no reason for Chisholm to change his approach if it's resulting in this level of production for the Yankees.

Jazz Chisholm powers Yankees to victory vs. Red Sox

Even when Chisholm was struggling to get above the Mendoza line to begin the season, he was still providing some value for the Yankees thanks to his positional versatility, ability to get on base and occasional power production. But now that he's actually mashing at the plate, he's back to the star trajectory many had him at especially when he's just 27 years of age.

Chisholm could make a case for a spot higher in the batting order if he continues to produce the way he did against the Red Sox, although why mess with what works when he's been great at around the fifth or sixth spot in the order?