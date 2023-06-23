The Washington Wizards just keep wheeling and dealing in the 2023 NBA Draft. As if pulling the surprise trade and pick of the annual rookie selection was not enough, they made another move in the second round to acquire more assets.

Washington dealt away the no. 35 pick they got from the Boston Celtics in the Kristaps Porzingis deal, sending it to the Chicago Bulls in exchange for two future second-round picks, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The Bulls had no picks in the draft because of the Nikola Vucevic trade, with their no. 11 pick conveying to the Orlando Magic. Their second-rounder was also forfeited due to the Lonzo Ball sign-and-trade tampering issue. With the pick they received from the Wizards, they selected Tennessee basketball standout Julian Phillips.

With the Wizards rebuilding, it's no surprise why they have been really active in making deals during draft day. While there were plenty of concerns about the direction they were heading to after failing to even get a first-round pick in the Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis trades, they were able to give fans some hope when they acquired Jordan Poole from the Golden State Warriors in exchange for Chris Paul.

They are still trying to get as much assets as they can, and with all the second-rounders they have hoarded so far, it's not hard to see the Wizards making several other deals between now and free agency as they look to hasten their rebuild and fast-track their return to playoff contention at least.