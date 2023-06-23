While Victor Wembanyama will dominate many of the 2023 NBA Draft headlines, his Metropolitans 92 teammate Bilal Coulibaly might just be the surprise of the night after being selected No. 7 overall and winding up with the Washington Wizards.

Fellow countryman and veteran wing Nicolas Batum surely felt that way after NBA Commissioner Adam Silver called Coulibaly's name. “Bilal going at 7th?!?! OMG,” he tweeted with French flag emojis. Batum perfectly encapsulates the simultaneous feelings of national pride and utter shock many are feeling.

Bilal going at 7th?!?! OMG🇫🇷🇫🇷 — Nicolas Batum (@nicolas88batum) June 23, 2023

It looked as if the 18-year-old was headed to the Indiana Pacers before news broke that the Wizards had traded up one spot to secure the rights to Coulibaly. There were reports that the Utah Jazz had their eyes on him, but rookie general manager Will Dawkins shrewdly moved up to snag the 6-foot-7 wing. And so this eventful few days for the franchise continues at full force at Barclays.

There will be many fans who think Coulibaly is a reach at this slot, but he fits the young roster the Wizards are quickly assembling. With Jordan Poole now likely to be a focal point of the offense, head coach Wes Unseld Jr. will benefit tremendously from having a highly explosive athlete who can defend the perimeter at his disposal. While there are kinks that need to be worked out,- he made a limited offensive impact while playing in France- his supreme physical gifts make this a worthwhile gamble for a franchise seemingly intent on starting over.

If Bilal Coulibaly can develop into a viable 3-and-D wing like Nicolas Batum, fans would consider this surprise NBA Draft pick a rousing success and a seminal moment. In the meantime, the French infusion is on full display.