Recently, rumors have been circulating about the Chicago Bulls' potential interest in trading veteran center Nikola Vucevic. The latest name being floated around as a possible replacement is Philadelphia 76ers 35-year-old big man Joel Embiid.

According to Andrew Hanlon of Pippen Ain't Easy, a potential trade of Vucevic for Embiid would shake up the NBA. Bleacher Report reporter Andy Bailey referred to it as “a gargantuan risk“. That is because Embiid is injury-prone, as evidenced by his recent battle with a serious knee injury.

Ultimately, he missed the remainder of the season in February and had to undergo arthroscopic surgery in April. Sure, he is making progress as the season approaches, but he still needs to clear additional hurdles.

Embiid's contract with the 76ers extends until the 2028-2029 season and includes a $67.4 million player option. Meanwhile, Vucevic is in the final year of his three-year $60 million contract with the Bulls. The reason for trading him would be in part to want to develop their younger core.

If they do decide to move ahead with a trade, it should be anybody but Embiid.

The Bulls would be hurt as much as Embiid

The honest-to-goodness truth is that it would be an unmitigated disaster for the Bulls even to consider this as an option. They have a better chance of building up their young core to at least keep them afloat than taking a chance on an NBA MVP whose health is uncertain.

Yes, the Bulls are at the bottom of the NBA totem pole. They have missed the playoffs for the last three seasons and have finished 10th, 9th, and 9th, respectively, in the Eastern Conference during those three seasons.

Having somebody of Embiid's caliber would be a huge asset and could drastically turn things around. But again he has not played in 68 total games over the past three years and played in only 19 last year.

Then there is the money.

Embiid doesn't come cheap by any means given his current $300 million contract with Philly . If his injuries continue to mount, it would be a huge financial risk the Bulls just can't afford to take. Already, they gave up $100 million to Josh Giddey for the next four years, with the hope that they can build around him.

Then of course there is wanting to keep Coby White, whose on the first of becoming an unrestricted free agent next season. Plus, the Bulls have high hopes for Matas Buzelis to emerge in a young talent who can score, be a playmaker, and lead.

When it comes to Vucevic, whose 34, he is at advanced athletic age, but more importantly is reliable. He is consistently efficient in offensive production, can produce double doubles, has great work ethic, and is a versatile player.

Last year, Vucevic averaged 18.5 points, 10.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and shot 53% from the field.

Plus, the obvious elephant in the room, he is healthy.

Sure, Embiid has the playoff experience versus Vucevic, but again if another injury leaves him out for an inordinate amount of games, it wouldn't be worth it.

So its in the Bulls best interest to avoid Embiid at all costs.