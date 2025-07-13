The Chicago Bulls have had an interesting offseason, trading Lonzo Ball to the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for Isaac Okoro, among some other transactions. The Bulls are looking to get past the play-in game barrier that has ended their season in each of the last three years.

One beacon of hope for the Bulls moving forward is rising second-year wing Matas Buzelis, who put together an impressive second half of his rookie season in 2024-25 and is a key building block for Chicago moving forward.

Buzelis has been in Las Vegas this week as a member of the Bulls' 2025 NBA Summer League squad, and recently, he gave an interview to Bulls on CHSN and was asked what he believes his NBA ceiling can be.

“I don't know. I think I can be the best,” said Buzelis. “That's just how I think. I always believe, I always think I can be the best, so I never put a limit on anything for me. That's just how I was raised. I think I can be the best player ever. That's just how I think. If you don't think like that, this is not the sport for you.”

Bulls fans will be happy to hear the confidence out of arguably their team's most important piece moving forward.

Can the Bulls improve this year?

Article Continues Below

Bulls fans are still waiting to see what kind of contract guard Josh Giddey will end up with this offseason after he too put together an impressive end to the 2024-25 campaign.

Giddey, Buzelis, and Coby White make up a young core for the Bulls that has given the fans something to be optimistic about, even as the team faced a familiar result to end last season, falling in the play-in round to the Miami Heat for a third straight year.

If those players can continue to develop in 2025-26, the Bulls may finally be able to return to the real postseason for the first time since the 2022 campaign.

In any case, the Bulls are slated to get their 2025-26 season underway in late October.