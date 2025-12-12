Since 2019, Coby White has given his all to the Chicago Bulls. He has been their consistent scorer, a team leader, and a fan favorite, no doubt. So when rumors swirled that the Minnesota Timberwolves had inquired about a possible trade for White, some Bulls fans might have been disappointed.

The reason is that White is the face of the franchise and has shown continued growth. On the other hand, there would be fans who would welcome it. To them, it would be an opportunity to rebuild and acquire a much-needed asset to the team.

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves are very much a title contender with the right point guard. In the grand scheme of things, acquiring a player of White's caliber actually makes sense for them to get their chance, per Joe Cowely of the Chicago Sun-Times. They reportedly inquired about Ja Morant from the Grizzlies, but didn't want to trade for Kyrie Irving from the Mavericks.

Also, White fills the void of a guard who can handle the ball, which Minnesota sorely lacks.

At the start of the year, White was out due to a calf injury. Eventually, he found his way back and put up some great numbers. But the Bulls are a team in a deep struggle. They've lost seven straight games and are 9-14. Even after an unexpected 6-1 start, they have fallen off a cliff.

In the long run, they aren't going to be a playoff-contending team. So with all that said, it is actually best for White to look elsewhere.

The reasons why the Bulls should trade Coby White

For starters, it would be much more cost-effective. Eventually, White is expected to see his trade value exceed. Plus, he is expected to see a substantial increase in his annual salary of $30 million.

However, Chicago recently signed Josh Giddey to a four-year, $100 million deal, worth $50 million annually. In a realistic world, it would be a major financial strain for the Bulls to pay both somehow.

Article Continues Below

After this year, White is slated to become an unrestricted free agent and has rejected a contract extension. His 2023-2024 season in particular makes White a valuable trade asset, and the fact that Chicago is putting their offensive focus on Giddey gives White permission to want to leave.

During the 2023-2024 season, he averaged 19.1 points and 5.1 assists per game.

Plus, White isn't one of the best defensive players around. So trading him to bring in some defensive assets who could complement the likes of Tre Jones, Isaac Okoro, and Ayo Dosunmu would help Chicago in the long term.

Then, with the money saved under the cap for draft picks, that could actually be spent to acquire a proven veteran player. A player who can defend and has a winning record. That is a scenario where the Bulls can actually go for Anthony Davis.

Ultimately, White will decide to make. But given how bad things are in Chicago and where the promise for winning is, White would benefit from a playing standpoint. Also, Chicago can actually live up to its moniker of being a rebuilding city, and with money to spare, no less.

It's a win-win.