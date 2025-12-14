The San Francisco 49ers (9-4) will face the Tennessee Titans (2-11) in Week 15 at Levi’s Stadium, with all eyes on star running back Christian McCaffrey. McCaffrey was a late addition to the injury report on Saturday with a back issue, earning a questionable designation.

However, San Francisco fans can breathe a sigh of relief as NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported late Saturday night that the 29-year-old is good to go on Sunday despite the minor setback.

McCaffrey has been the engine of the 49ers' offense this season. He has appeared in all 13 regular-season games so far this year after playing only four games in the previous season due to Achilles and knee injuries. He has carried the ball 237 times for 849 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns, plus five receiving touchdowns, for a total of 13 scores this season. In the passing game, he has contributed 85 receptions for 806 yards and five scores. His 322 touches put him at the top of the league in workload, behind only Atlanta Falcons’ Bijan Robinson and Indianapolis Colts’ Jonathan Taylor in total scrimmage yards. At his current pace, McCaffrey is on track to surpass 1,100 rushing yards and 1,050 receiving yards, potentially becoming the first player in NFL history to achieve multiple 1,000-plus seasons in both rushing and receiving yards.

McCaffrey had an unusual week leading up to the injury report. He took his usual veteran rest on Wednesday, practiced in a limited capacity on Thursday due to illness, and then practiced fully on Friday. The back issue likely developed after Friday’s session or sometime Saturday.

Article Continues Below

If McCaffrey is limited or unable to play, Brian Robinson Jr. would step into the lead role. Robinson has averaged 4.6 yards per carry this season as the No. 2 back and previously ran for 103 yards and a touchdown against Tennessee in 2024 while with the Washington Commanders. Backup options, Isaac Guerendo, primarily a special teams contributor, and rookie Jordan James, who has yet to see game action this season, would provide additional depth.

San Francisco’s offense has weathered significant injury challenges this season beyond McCaffrey. Quarterback Brock Purdy and tight end George Kittle both missed extended periods, while defensive stalwarts Nick Bosa and rookie pass rusher Mykel Williams were lost to season-ending ACL tears. Linebacker Tatum Bethune, defensive linemen Sam Okuayinonu and Yetur Gross-Matos, as well as Fred Warner (ankle) and Eric Kendricks (calf), will also be unavailable on Sunday.

Nevertheless, the 49ers remain in contention in the NFC, chasing the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks in the NFC West. A win over the Titans would improve their playoff prospects in the playoff picture and give them momentum heading into the final stretch of the season.