The NBA trade season is upon us.

Many players who just signed contracts this past offseason will become trade-eligible on Dec. 15, which has become the unofficial start of when trade talk really picks up around the NBA. Not to mention, the G League Winter Showcase in Orlando, taking place from Dec. 19-22, will paint a better picture of what will happen between now and the Feb. 5 trade deadline.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Anthony Davis, and Ja Morant are the three biggest stars involved in trade rumors entering the holiday season, but will any of them actually be on the move?

This answer is constantly changing based on who you ask around the league.

The Milwaukee Bucks find themselves on the clock with Giannis, as his calf injury and the open dialogue both he and his agent are having with the organization basically signal that the end is near. However, the Bucks have yet to field offers for Antetokounmpo, and they continue to signal to rival teams that the two-time MVP is not available.

Down in Texas, Anthony Davis' return from his calf/Achilles strain has resulted in the Dallas Mavericks winning four of their last five games. Could a sudden surge from Cooper Flagg and this team, plus Kyrie Irving's pending return at some point near the All-Star break, change Dallas' thinking regarding Davis?

And then there is the mess with the Memphis Grizzlies and Ja Morant, which was really the first big incident to take place during the 2025-26 season. Despite all appearing to be well right now between the Grizzlies, Morant, and head coach Tuomas Iisalo, it truly seems like a matter of time before things go south again with the star guard.

A change of scenery for the 26-year-old guard could be best, but will Memphis be willing to truly entertain offers for him?

There are so many unknowns surround the NBA trade market right now, and this can even be expanded to teams like the Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Clippers, and others figuring out what position they will be in entering 2026.

But with the NBA trade market starting to take shape, there is no better time to visit different scenarios that could play out based on recent reports and rumors around the league.

Let's start with the Miami Heat and their potential pursuit of a big-name All-Star.

Will Heat finally pull off major trade?

TRADE #1 for Giannis Antetokounmpo

Miami Heat receive: F Giannis Antetokounmpo, G Gary Trent Jr., G Andre Jackson Jr., F Thanasis Antetokounmpo

Milwaukee Bucks receive: G Tyler Herro, C Kel'el Ware, F Jaime Jaquez Jr., G Terry Rozier (expiring contract), MIA 2029 1st-round pick, MIA 2031 1st-round pick, 1st-round pick swaps in 2026, 2028*, 2030

*If the Heat's pick in 2027 is not conveyed and becomes a 2028 unprotected first-round pick to Charlotte, the Heat can instead send a 2027 lottery swap to Milwaukee.

At some point, Pat Riley and the Miami Heat have to pull the trigger on a big trade, right? If Giannis becomes available, there is no better time for them to lock in their future with the two-time MVP.

Contrary to popular belief, the Heat do have quite a few valuable assets that could beat out what many teams around the league could offer in a deal for Giannis.

Tyler Herro is a 25-year-old proven All-Star guard who is nearing the end of his current contract and eligible for an extension. Kel'el Ware is a 7-foot big man who has a lot of potential to be a two-way star, and Jaime Jaquez Jr. has been playing at the level of a player in contention for the Sixth Man of the Year award.

Not to mention, the Heat own all of their first-round picks except in 2027, which is being sent to the Charlotte Hornets with lottery protections as a result of the Terry Rozier trade from 2024.

Herro, Ware, and Jaquez instantly give the Bucks a great foundation to begin rebuilding, as does having Rozier's expiring $26.6 million contract, which gives any organization immediate cap relief for free agency in 2026.

Should Giannis ask out of Milwaukee, his market will be vast.

Almost every team in the league will approach the Bucks wanting to discuss the legendary big man, and several factors would play into their decision. Not only would the Bucks work with Antetokounmpo to figure out where he would want to go, but they would also try and get the best deal for themselves in the process.

Whether or not Miami would be appealing for Giannis is the ultimate question regarding this hypothetical scenario. Either way, all of the draft capital, plus the three young players the Bucks would be getting, is certainly the right value the Bucks would need in a trade involving Antetokounmpo.

This is what the Heat's offer for Giannis would ultimately look like.

TRADE #2 for Ja Morant

Miami Heat receive: G Ja Morant, F Rui Hachimura, G/F John Konchar, G Gabe Vincent

Los Angeles Lakers receive: F Andrew Wiggins

Memphis Grizzlies receive: G Davion Mitchell, F Jaime Jaquez Jr., F Simone Fontecchio, G Terry Rozier (expiring contract), MIA 2029 1st-round pick, MIA 2030 1st-round swap, LAL 2031 1st-round pick

Another big name the Heat could wind up pursuing is Ja Morant, and according to Jake Fischer, Miami has already had “internal discussions” about the Grizzlies star.

Like Giannis, though, Morant hasn't been made available by the Grizzlies for teams to approach them and begin realistic trade dialogue. To this point, Memphis has continued to signal that it is not willing to trade its franchise point guard.

What makes Morant different from Antetokounmpo in terms of the Heat trading for him is that he would come at a significantly lower price. Both Herro and Ware could likely remain with the Heat, as a package centered around Davion Mitchell, Jacquez, and draft capital would present fair value for Morant.

At this point, given all the problems he has had in Memphis off the court and with the coaching staff, Morant's value does not represent that of a two-time All-Star and superstar guard. There is an inherited risk with possibly trading for Morant, which is why the Grizzlies wouldn't be able to capitalize on his talent and full potential in a deal.

Does that prevent Memphis from making a move this season? Possibly, as executive Zach Kleiman continues to signal to the rest of the NBA that he holds no intentions of breaking up the Morant-Jaren Jackson Jr. duo the Grizzlies have built for themselves.

From the Heat's perspective, giving up Mitchell and Jaquez for Morant would be an obvious move, and instead of sending Andrew Wiggins to Memphis, he could be rerouted to the Los Angeles Lakers for another first-round pick, Rui Hachimura, and Gabe Vincent.

Los Angeles has long held interest in Wiggins dating back to the offseason, but whether they part with their future first-round pick to land him is the big question for the Lakers.

Overall, this is exactly the type of trade the Heat could make to assert themselves as true championship threats in the Eastern Conference right now. Morant, Herro, Hachimura, Bam Adebayo, and Norman Powell would represent a strong core group for Erik Spoelstra.

Pistons to enter Anthony Davis sweepstakes?

Detroit Pistons receive: F/C Anthony Davis, F Naji Marshall

Dallas Mavericks receive: F Tobias Harris, G Caris LeVert, G Jaden Ivey, DET 2026 1st-round pick, DET 2028 1st-round pick

To this point, the Detroit Pistons have held no conversations with the Dallas Mavericks about a possible Anthony Davis trade, league sources told ClutchPoints. However, Davis continues to be linked to the Pistons by fans and league personnel as their ultimate star trade target before this year's trade deadline for obvious reasons.

The Pistons have cemented themselves at the top of the Eastern Conference standings through the first quarter of the 2025-26 season, yet Cade Cunningham is their only star player. Since Detroit is still operating under the tax and has Tobias Harris on an expiring $26 million contract, the idea of going out and maximizing their immediate potential makes a lot of sense on paper.

However, does Detroit really want to tinker with what's working right now? Not to mention, does this team want to take a massive risk by trading for Davis, given all of his injury problems, and be tied down to the remaining $120 million on his contract through the 2027-28 season?

What this comes down to for the Pistons is whether they believe in Jaden Ivey. Should the organization no longer view him as an essential part of their future, it makes a ton of sense to trade Ivey now before he becomes a restricted free agent in the offseason.

At the same time, Harris and Caris LeVert have been essential veterans who have directly impacted the Pistons' early-season success. Although he is only averaging 14.7 points per game, Harris' experience and ability to spread the floor at either forward position has made him very valuable to the Pistons.

If Detroit were to explore a trade for Davis, it would look something like this, with Harris, LeVert, and Ivey being the players on the move.

Ausar Thompson is not going anywhere, and neither is Jalen Duren. It is also safe to assume the Pistons wouldn't move Duncan Robinson either, since his 3-point shooting has been invaluable.

Two first-round picks, a young talent like Ivey, and some filler contracts like Harris and LeVert seem to be the exact type of value Dallas should expect if they look to move on from Davis before the trade deadline. Given all of his injury problems since joining the Mavs and the fact that he will be 33 in March, Davis' value has taken a massive hit since the Luka Doncic trade.

That is the reality Dallas and its fans will need to live with in the post-Nico Harrison era.

As of right now, the Pistons have yet to signal that they are willing to go all-in on pursuing a superstar, like Davis, who could hit the trade market. All indications are that Detroit will keep its youth and continue to develop what it believes can be a contending force for many years to come.

Warriors finally trade Jonathan Kuminga

Golden State Warriors receive: C Daniel Gafford, G Ayo Dosunmu, CHI 2029 2nd-round pick

Chicago Bulls receive: F Jonathan Kuminga, C Trayce Jackson-Davis, PHI 2030 2nd-round pick (via DAL), DAL 2032 2nd-round pick

Dallas Mavericks receive: G Coby White, GSW 2027 1st-round pick

This past offseason, it seemed like a given that Jonathan Kuminga and the Golden State Warriors would part ways. His contract negotiations were going nowhere, and the two sides seemed to be very far apart in terms of what his role would be moving forward, as Kuminga and his camp wanted a situation where he could continue to prove what they believe is All-Star potential.

On the other side of things, the Warriors were not prepared to let Kuminga walk away as a restricted free agent, and they received no adequate trade packages from the Sacramento Kings and Phoenix Suns, two teams that engaged with the Warriors about Kuminga in the summer.

Does Kuminga still have value, especially considering that he is now out of the Warriors' rotation and teams know that the Dubs will be aggressive in their efforts to trade him once he becomes trade eligible on Jan. 15?

The simple answer to this is a resounding YES, but it really depends on who you ask.

Some teams share the same idea as high-ranking Warriors officials in the sense that they believe Kuminga is on the rise and has yet to reach the peak of his career in terms of the player he can become. With his athleticism and scoring abilities off the dribble, Kuminga could thrive in the right system that allows him to play freely.

That isn't something that has happened with Golden State through the years, as the Dubs have essentially looked to fit Kuminga in a box instead of turning him loose, which is understandable given that this team operates through Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green. He is nothing more than a second thought with the Warriors, and that won't change.

There are then those who share a common ideology with many fans in the sense that they believe Kuminga is a finished product. It really depends on who you ask around the NBA, as Kuminga may just be the biggest question mark out there on the trade market.

Article Continues Below

However, there is genuine interest in him from several teams in both conferences, and the Warriors will have options on how they want to approach trade talks over the course of the next two months.

Despite plenty of noise existing about the Warriors' interest in both Trey Murphy III and Herb Jones from the New Orleans Pelicans, as well as the potential of getting in the mix for Myles Turner if the Bucks and Giannis move in a different direction, one team that is worth keeping an eye on again this trade deadline in connection to Golden State is the Chicago Bulls.

After starting the year 5-0, the Bulls have completely fallen off and are now 9-14 this season. Chicago will be making some changes at the deadline this season, and there are plenty of options to explore since numerous players on the roster are on expiring contracts. The Bulls previously expressed interest in Kuminga this past summer, and it's not hard to believe they would do so again before the trade deadline.

Still, it's hard to believe that the Warriors would only involve one team in talks for Kuminga. Expect any potential deal involving the former lottery pick to have multiple teams involved, especially considering salary-matching purposes and the Dubs attempting to get exactly what they want.

One potential path involves engaging in a scenario where Kuminga could go to the Bulls, which prompts the Dallas Mavericks to also be involved.

The Mavericks have been searching for extra guard depth, and one player they've been linked to several times since the offseason is Coby White. White is in the final year of his contract, and his return to the Bulls' lineup has not seen the team find a whole lot of success. Capitalizing on his value now and swapping White for Kuminga gives Chicago a younger, more dynamic player on the same timeline as Josh Giddey.

So, why would Dallas be involved?

The Mavs, along with evaluating where the market stands for Anthony Davis, will be fielding calls for multiple players. Daniel Gafford is the one who could present a path to landing White or another key talent, given the amount of interest he has generated around the NBA.

Multiple teams have been monitoring Gafford's situation with the Mavs since the offseason, and Dallas will be open to discussing his future before the trade deadline, sources said. Even though he just signed a three-year, $54 million contract extension in June, Gafford is eligible to be traded this season.

While it is much more likely that Golden State will look to find forward depth in a deal involving Kuminga, the additions of Gafford and Ayo Dosunmu would be highly beneficial to them.

Not only can Gafford be the high-flying center and rebounding threat the Warriors haven't had through the years, but Dosunmu's defensive abilities on the wing, paired with his playmaking abilities in the backcourt, would make him an essential secondary player for the Dubs.

Of course, this hypothetical trade ultimately comes down to the Bulls and whether they view Kuminga as a potential All-Star talent on the rise. If their interest still exists, there is certainly potential for them to move on from White and Dosunmu, two players on expiring contracts the team has been hesitant to negotiate long-term deals with.

Both the Warriors and Mavs get what they would want in this scenario, which is why it would come down to Chicago's interest in Kuminga.

As a whole, expect Kuminga's trade market to be quiet throughout December, leading up to his Jan. 15 trade-eligibility date. The Warriors will continue to evaluate how the trade market is shaped by the All-Stars being brought up in rumors, and that will set the stage for what they can get for Kuminga, who will very likely be moved this season.

Ivica Zubac joins defending East champions

Indiana Pacers receive: C Ivica Zubac, F Kobe Brown

Los Angeles Clippers receive: F Obi Toppin, F Jarace Walker, IND 2027 1st-round pick, DAL 2028 2nd-round pick (via IND), IND 2030 2nd-round pick

A variety of teams have already begun calling the Los Angeles Clippers to inquire about Ivica Zubac this season, sources said. Multiple suitors are expected to continue pursuing Zubac this trade season, and one of those teams is the Indiana Pacers.

Since losing Myles Turner in free agency, the Pacers have been searching for their new long-term center. A few names have emerged as potential targets for Indiana, which recently made a call to LA discussing Zubac, sources said.

However, the Clippers have yet to tip their hand in terms of their plans this season and what will happen after their dreaded 6-18 start to the year. The organization has signaled that they have no interest in trading Zubac, yet rival teams believe LA would be willing to have open discussions if multiple first-round picks were offered for the center.

One thing that is known about the Clippers is that Chris Paul, who was sent home by the team recently, will very likely be traded once he becomes eligible to be on the move on Dec. 15. It should not take long for LA to move the 40-year-old veteran to a new team in a contending position.

As far as Zubac goes, the Clippers haven't been willing to discuss his future whatsoever, and the same goes for both James Harden and Kawhi Leonard. It still seems like LA is evaluating its position and attempting to find ways to add talent instead of becoming ultimate sellers at the deadline.

Whatever the case may be with the Clippers, that won't stop interest in Zubac from growing, and the Pacers could put together a competitive offer for him. Should Indiana not want to part ways with Bennedict Mathurin just yet ahead of his pending restricted free agency next offseason, Jarace Walker would wind up being the odd man out in a deal for the Pacers to add a big name at the center position like Zubac.

There has also been talk around the league recently that the Pacers are open to discussing Obi Toppin's future, especially since he underwent right foot surgery and is still months away from returning. Indiana wants to put itself in a position to immediately get back into the championship equation when Tyrese Haliburton returns next season, and adding a player like Zubac would certainly do that for them.

Although it would very likely take more than what's being offered in this hypothetical scenario to get the Clippers to surrender Zubac, this is the blueprint for what the Pacers will be dealing with on the trade market this season.

Walker is very much in play to be moved before he enters the final year of his rookie contract, and it's very likely that the Pacers keep their 2026 first-round pick out of any discussions they hold to try and add a starting center. This is a very valuable pick that will likely end up inside the top five, giving Indiana a chance to expand on its core with a high-level talent on a cost-effective rookie deal.

No matter the Pacers' potential targets, Mathurin, Walker, and Toppin are the three names to keep an eye on as outgoing pieces for this organization.

On the Clippers' side of things, it seems very unlikely that they will part ways with Zubac this season. Never say never, though, and this ideology could change at any moment, especially if LA receives an offer it can't refuse. This is certainly not that offer, as this hypothetical scenario is simply the blueprint for what Indiana would have to work with in their pursuit of Zubac.

Clippers aim to remain competitive

Los Angeles Clippers receive: F Michael Porter Jr., F Haywood Highsmith, F Jae'Sean Tate

Houston Rockets receive: G Chris Paul

Brooklyn Nets receive: F John Collins, G Bogdan Bogdanovic, F Kobe Brown, LAC 2031 1st-round pick (top-4 protected)

The Clippers are in a weird spot. While many would think at this point that they would throw in the towel and begin thinking about how to build for the future once the 2025-26 season concludes, that isn't an option for Steve Ballmer's team since they have no draft assets or young talents to build with.

Zubac is their “young player,” and he is turning 29 in March.

LA is certainly in trouble given its position at the bottom of the Western Conference standings, which is why Ballmer and Lawrence Frank will look to utilize the contracts of John Collins, Bogdan Bogdanovic, and Derrick Jones Jr. to try and upgrade the chances of turning things around before even thinking about tearing everything down.

The only problem is that time is running thin, and the Clippers' options on who they could even target to try and get things moving in the right direction in attempts to make the play-in tournament are limited. This is especially true since teams know the desperate position they are in, which essentially inflates the trade value of players LA would show interest in.

It is a given that Paul will be moved once he becomes trade eligible on Dec. 15, and it would not come as a shock in the slightest if the Houston Rockets decided to bring him in for a reunion by giving up a minimum player like Jae'Sean Tate.

Since the Clippers are hard-capped at the first apron, they basically have to match salaries in any deal they make. Collins and Bogdanovic make a combined $42.5 million this season, giving LA a solid buffer to play around with and pursue talent next to Leonard and Harden.

With the way Michael Porter Jr. has played this season, it wouldn't be surprising for him to be a buy-low type of player on the trade market for the Clippers, especially given his championship experience with the Denver Nuggets. On the flip side, the Brooklyn Nets should hold no attachment to Porter and be willing to part ways with him for unwanted contracts if they can get a valuable first-round pick.

Porter would certainly be an upgrade over Collins for the Clippers, and Haywood Highsmith was known for his two-way abilities as a secondary talent with the Miami Heat through the years. These two, along with Jae'Sean Tate, give LA a chance to climb out of the hole that has been dug this season at the cost of a 2031 first-round pick.

Another reason why Porter would fit in with the Clippers' plans is that he will be on an expiring $40.8 million contract next season, aligning him perfectly with Leonard and Harden, which allows the organization to have over $100 million in cap space for the 2027 offseason.

Out of all the players the Clippers could potentially pursue utilizing the contracts of Collins and Bogdanovic, Porter certainly stands out in terms of his value and how well he has played this season.