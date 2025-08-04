Injuries have defined the Philadelphia 76ers through the years, preventing the team from maximizing its potential. More specifically, Joel Embiid's health and persistent concerns about his knees have led the 2022-23 NBA MVP down a path where his future is very much in question.

During the 2023-24 season, Embiid missed a large chunk of the year after undergoing surgery for a lateral meniscus tear in his left knee. While he was able to return late in the regular season and participate in the playoffs, Embiid didn't look right. He only played in 39 games during the 2023-24 campaign.

That immediate offseason, Embiid participated in the 2024 Olympics with Team USA and played a key role in helping USA Basketball claim the gold medal. Even so, knee problems lingered for the 76ers star, and ongoing concerns carried over into the start of the 2024-25 season.

Between the constant swelling and pain in his left knee, Embiid played in just 19 games during the 2024-25 season before being shut down indefinitely, with the Sixers stating he was “medically unable to play.” Once again, Embiid underwent surgery in April to try and address his long-lasting problems, but it doesn't appear as if his issues have been solved.

Embiid has struggled getting back on the court this offseason, and there is a growing concern that he will not be ready for the start of training camp, league sources told ClutchPoints.

Although word from Philadelphia surrounding the star center continues to be optimistic, and they expect him to return to MVP form, everyone else around the league does not share the same belief.

Concerns grow for Joel Embiid around the NBA

Many have already made the comparisons of Embiid's knee problems to those of Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard, who has missed countless games over the last several years and hasn't been ready for the start of some seasons because of his knee issues.

The common word associated with Embiid and his health this offseason is that things are “bad.”

Several rival teams in the Eastern Conference who spoke with ClutchPoints a couple of weeks ago at NBA Summer League confirmed mixed signals coming from the Sixers regarding Embiid's knee health, with one executive stating that the 76ers are regretting their decision to extend the big man's contract in 2024.

Another source close to the situation stated how these surgeries and countless rehab efforts have taken a toll on Embiid mentally.

Embiid deserves a lot of credit for battling through adversity every season of his career, as fans tend to overlook the physical and mental strain of playing in the NBA. The 76ers star has proven to be a fighter, and he has remained motivated to get back on the court for his team.

Whether or not this will be achieved is the question at large this offseason, as this growing concern around the league for Embiid's knee health has put the spotlight of the Eastern Conference on the 76ers.

“When you have a second surgery to attempt and fix the initial problem, and then you continue to deal with delays and more complications, that's never a good sign,” one member of an NBA team's medical personnel told ClutchPoints. “Few players have been able to come back from multiple surgeries and injuries to the same part of their body, which is what Joel is trying to achieve.

Article Continues Below

“For him specifically, his injury history and knee issues go back to when he first entered the league. To even play at the level he has to this point is remarkable. Of course, everyone wants to see him back and 100 percent healthy, as the league is better with all of its stars on the court. The reality here is that the damage has been done, and none of us can get word on if it's actually repairable.”

These ongoing concerns shared between NBA personnel and teams have also made their rounds throughout media circles.

Countless reporters and NBA media members downplayed the 76ers' optimism surrounding Embiid's health at NBA Summer League. Not to mention, Sixers reporter Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer recently told SiriusXM NBA Radio that Embiid could be nearing the end in response to a profile story on ESPN highlighting the star center's offseason and ongoing health problems.

“I think Joel may know that the end is near, and this is just me saying, and it’s kind of like explaining to people what he’s been going through,” Pompey said. “Rarely do you have a guy tell you how much pain and how much they’re going through. The thing I took from it was no matter who is there, the culture is the same. And I feel like Joel Embiid knows that it may not be this season, but the end is near.

“I could be wrong. He could come out and have another MVP season. But that was my takeaway in questioning why you would come out with this article at this particular time, when in the past, you always said ‘I'm good.'”

At the end of the day, Embiid knows what he is capable of achieving, and his goal remains to get back on the court. However, time will tell just how much time he has left on the court as his injury situation continues to linger.

What makes this situation for Embiid and the 76ers even worse is that All-Star wing Paul George has dealt with nothing but injuries since signing with the team last offseason. George agreed to a four-year, $211 million contract with Philadelphia in 2024 and played in only 41 games this past season due to multiple ailments.

The nine-time All-Star recently underwent an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee for an injury he suffered during offseason workouts. It is expected that George will miss the start of camp and potentially all of the preseason.

That means Tyrese Maxey is the only healthy high-level talent in Philadelphia at the moment, with George and Embiid's status to be determined. Maxey played in 52 games last season before being shut down with a finger injury.

Injuries have severely limited the Sixers over the last couple of years, which is why all roads to success must first go through Embiid.

How Embiid looks in training camp, if he is even on the court actively participating, will paint a better picture as to what the NBA should expect from the 76ers and their star center moving forward.