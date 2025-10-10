With less than two weeks remaining before the Philadelphia 76ers open the 2025-26 season on Oct. 22 against the Boston Celtics, the focus remains squarely on the health of Joel Embiid and Paul George. Both stars are picking up steam in their recovery from left knee surgeries, but the clock on their full return is still ticking without answers.

Head coach Nick Nurse confirmed that both Embiid and George have ramped up their activity in recent practices. On Wednesday, Embiid participated in five-on-five scrimmages and continues to be evaluated daily as the team carefully manages his workload.

“I just think he’s got to get to a point where they’re happy with the amount of load he can take and the recovery part as well on top of it, and keep progressing that way,” Nurse said of Embiid. “I’m sure there’s strength issues, and all that kind of stuff, just to make sure that it’s responding to everything well. He did do 5-on-5. I think that’s what they told you yesterday, yeah, so again, progressing.”

On Thursday, the 2023 NBA MVP was limited to five-on-zero drills, a slight reduction from the previous day’s activity but still part of a deliberate ramp-up process. He played just 19 games last season before undergoing arthroscopic surgery on April 9, and the Sixers have reiterated that he will not be rushed back. The 31-year-old center also participated in practices during the team’s preseason trip to Abu Dhabi, which Nurse described as another positive sign.

As for Paul George, Wednesday’s update from the 76ers indicated that he remained in the individual workout phase but would be integrated into team activities soon. Then on Thursday, the nine-time All-Star took part in limited early practice drills before engaging in spirited post-practice one-on-one sessions against Tyrese Maxey, Kelly Oubre Jr., and Justin Edwards, while Embiid watched from the sidelines.

“Yeah, he is progressing,” Nurse explained. “They’re still working out some things. He did do some of the stuff early in practice as well today for the first time. So that’s also progression. So we’ll just keep on going.”

“Like, early stuff,” Nurse added. “Early stuff. Just with the team. Like 5-on-0 stuff, yeah, 5-on-0 stuff, but it’s been the first time for that. So, there’ll be boxes to check to keep it going.”

The 35-year-old forward had arthroscopic surgery on July 14 after injuring his left knee during an offseason workout. He was previously ruled out for the remainder of last season on March 17, the same day he received injections in both his left adductor and left knee. Persistent injuries limited him to 41 games in 2024-25, continuing an unfortunate pattern since joining Philadelphia.

When asked about George’s availability for the Sixers’ final two preseason games, Friday against the Orlando Magic and Oct. 17 versus the Minnesota Timberwolves, Nurse refused to make any guarantees.

“I wouldn’t say yes or no to any of that,” he stated. “I just don’t know. I think this [Thursday] was a step in the right direction and we’ll see how fast it comes along.”

Last season, the projected Big Three of Embiid, George, and Tyrese Maxey shared the court for only 15 games.

While Embiid and George are moving in the right direction as the regular season approaches, their limited live action and cautious ramp-up schedules suggest that even though the progress is real, the 76ers’ stars aren’t quite ready for takeoff just yet.