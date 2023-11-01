The NBA's In-Season tournament begins this weekend, and fans have a lot to look forward to. Here's how NBA2K24 simulated the tournament.

The NBA's inaugural In-Season tournament tips off this weekend and there's plenty of excitement around it. All 30 teams can take part in a highly competitive elimination tournament just one week into the NBA Season. Before we get into the NBA2k24's simulated results, Here are some important rules and notes about the In-Season Tournament.

The inaugural In-Season Tournament tips off on Friday, November 3rd, and will finish with the Championship on Saturday, December 9th. The Semifinals (Thursday, December 7th) and Championship will both take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Here's a look at the complete schedule.

The In-Season Tournament consists of two stages: Group Play and the Knockout Rounds.

Group Play:

All 30 teams have been drawn into groups of five within their conference based on last season's records. From November 3rd through November 28th, each team will play four designated Group Play games on “Tournament Nights.” one game will be played against each opponent in the group, with two games at home and two on the road.

Knockout Rounds:

Eight teams will advance to the Knockout Rounds: the team with the best standing in Group Play games in each of the six groups and two wild cards. The wild cards are simply the team from each conference with the best record in Group Play that finished second in its group. The Knockout Rounds are single-elimination games in the Quarterfinals, Semifinals, and Championship. These teams will compete for a prize pool and the new In-Season Tournament trophy, the NBA Cup.

It's important to note that all of these games will count towards each team's regular season record. Each team will continue to play 82 games regardless of their tournament standings.

Group Draw Results:

Here are the six groups randomly selected by the NBA

West A: Grizzlies, Suns, Lakers, Jazz, Trailblazers West B: Nuggets, Clippers, Pelicans, Mavericks, Rockets

West C: Kings, Warriors, Timberwolves, Thunder, Spurs East A: 76ers, Cavaliers, Hawks, Pacers, Pistons

East B: Bucks, Knicks, Heat, Wizards, Hornets. East C: Celtics, Nets, Raptors, Bulls, Magic

NBA2K24 Simulation Results:

Now that the rules and brackets are all in place, here's what NBA2K24 simulated for the In-Season Tournament.

In the Eastern Conference Knockout Round, the Bucks faced the Cavaliers, and the Celtics faced the Knicks.

In the Western Conference Knockout Round, the Suns played the Warriors, and the Nuggets played the Lakers

The Semifinal game saw the Bucks square off against the Celtics in the East, and the Suns face the Nuggets in the West. These results aren't much of a surprise, especially in NBA2k. The four teams in the semifinal round are arguably the best four teams in the league. The Nuggets are defending NBA champions, and the remaining three teams are all built around superstars.

The Celtics narrowly defeated the Bucks 111-107 to advance to the Championship Game. The Nuggets stayed strong and prevailed over the new-look Suns 118-111.

The Championship Game:

The Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets face off in NBA2k24's simulation of the NBA's In-Season Tournament. A very realistic possibility for an NBA Finals matchup pits two of the league's best against each other.

Final Score: Celtics 116, Nuggets 110

Boston captures the inaugural In-Season Tournament trophy win a win over the Nuggets. The Celtics' big three (or four) get the job done led by none other than Jayson Tatum. He scored 33 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in the win. Kristaps Porzingis poured in 21 points, and Jaylen Brown scored 20 as well. Jrue Holiday led the Celtics defense with three steals and a block. He did a fantastic job limiting Nuggets guard Jamal Murray in this one.

For Denver, Nikola Jokic was held to just 18 points. He did however manage to grab 13 rebounds and dish out 12 assists for a triple-double. Boston had a mission to make the Nugget's other players beat them, and they couldn't get the job done. Jamal Murray only scored 17 points in the game. Denver's other key players like Aaron Gordon and Michael Porter Jr. helped out with 15 points each, but it wasn't enough to get the win.

The NBA's In-Season Tournament is sure to have its hiccups in its first few years. It should catch on as a fan-favorite addition to the league, just like the Play-In Tournament. Until Friday, all the simulations will just be speculations. NBA fans have plenty to look forward to, and NBA2k's simulation is just a sneak peek of what's to come.

The NBA's In-Season Tournament begins Friday, November 3rd, and concludes with its Championship game on December 9th.

